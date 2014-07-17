24小时时事新闻(7月18日) 24Hours
7月16日，加沙地带南部，一个在以色列空袭中受伤的巴勒斯坦孩子在医院接受治疗。以色列从7月8日开始对加沙地带空袭，并表示空袭的目的是制止巴勒斯坦的炮弹袭击。REUTERS/Ali Hassan
7月16日，加沙，民众为在以色列炮轰中丧生的巴勒斯坦人举行葬礼。据巴勒斯坦卫生部门的消息，自以色列“护刃行动”开始以来，已造成200多名巴勒斯坦人死亡。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
7月16日，以色列埃雷兹检查站，以色列士兵查看被火箭弹毁坏的玻璃。以色列军方发言人15日称，当天一枚来自加沙的火箭弹落在加沙地带北部与以色列接壤的埃雷兹检查站附近，造成一名以色列人死亡。 REUTERS/Finbarr more
7月16日，菲律宾甲米地省Bacoor，一个渔民小屋在强台风“威马逊”来袭期间摇摇欲坠。强台风“威马逊”袭击菲律宾，造成菲律宾首都马尼及周边地区大量房屋被毁，并造成断电。目前，已有至少38人在此次风灾中丧生。 REUTEmore
7月16日，印度金奈，一个穆斯林女孩注视着男孩们坐在清真寺墙上等待开斋晚宴开始。 REUTERS/Babu
7月16日，印度孟买，孩子们参加补习课期间向外张望。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7月16日，瑞士少女峰，网球巨星费德勒在一次商业推广活动中在阿莱奇冰川上，与著名高山滑雪运动员林赛·沃恩进行一场网球比赛。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
7月16日，西班牙大加那利岛，一名工作人员清理岩石上的原油。目前还不清楚泄露原油的出处。REUTERS/Borja Suarez
7月16日，乌克兰基辅，一名志愿兵在宣誓加入名为“亚速军营”的志愿部队后与女友拥抱。据悉，这些志愿兵将加入到乌政府军对抗乌东部地区分裂主义分子的斗争中。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
2013年12月13日，德国柏林，一位顾客在3D打印公司Twinkind观看自己的3D打印塑像。Twinkind是德国的一家初创公司，其使用360度扫描和3D打印技术，能够将顾客打印成高还原度的塑像。REUTERS/Thmore
下一个
福布斯全球名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2014
福布斯公布2014年度全球百位名人榜，绰号“Queen B”的流行天后碧昂斯摘得头名。
世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries 2014
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。
24小时时事新闻(7月17日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正恩指导实弹炮击训练 Live Fire with Kim Jongun
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩近期接连视察了多个部队，并指导了朝鲜人民军进行战术火箭发射训练和朝鲜新开发的尖端超精密战术导弹试射训练等。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.