24小时时事新闻(6月18日) 24Hours
朝中社6月16日公布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察朝鲜人民军海军第167部队，在水下综合训练室观摩鱼雷突击训练等各种室内训练后，参观748号潜艇内部隔舱，并亲自乘船指导实际演练。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月16日，乌克兰敖德萨，俄罗斯驻敖德萨领事馆遭袭击，示威者与警察发生激烈冲突。俄罗斯外交部当日发表声明，俄方要求乌克兰方面采取一切必要措施，确保俄罗斯驻乌克兰各使领馆安全。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月16日，马耳他瓦萊塔郊外，享受日光浴的游客观看消防员扑灭一处火灾。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6月16日，斯里兰卡阿鲁伽玛，房屋在佛教徒与穆斯林冲突中被烧毁。斯里兰卡南部佛教徒和穆斯林爆发冲突，导致部分地区宵禁。警方发言人称，冲突的起因是一些佛教僧人试图率领一队人在穆斯林聚居的区域游行。 REUTERS/Dinumore
6月16日，英国伦敦，模特在伦敦男装时装周上展示莫斯奇诺品牌服装。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
6月16日，肯尼亚沿海城镇姆佩凯托尼，一个孩子查看一辆在武装分子袭击事件中被烧毁的汽车。肯尼亚警方称，沿海小镇姆佩凯托尼6月15日夜造武装分子袭击，造成数十人死亡。 REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
6月16日，约旦河西岸城市拉马拉，人们为被以色列军队打死的巴勒斯坦人Ahmed Al Sabbaren举行葬礼。为了搜寻12日被绑架的3名犹太青年，以色列军方、安全部队和警察继续在约旦河西岸展开全面搜索，抓捕了约80名巴more
6月16日，约旦河西岸城市希伯伦，以色列士兵蒙住逮捕的巴勒斯坦人眼睛。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
6月16日，2014世界杯G组首轮比赛加纳对阵美国在纳塔尔的沙丘球场举行，美国2比1取胜。这是两队连续第三届在世界杯赛场相遇，前两次事关出线晋级的关键战役加纳队都获得胜利。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
加纳队球员约翰·波耶(John Boye)与美国队的琼斯(Jermaine Jones)抢球。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
金正恩视察海军潜艇部队 Inside NKorean Submarine
朝鲜于6月16日公布了最高领导人金正恩登上朝海军潜艇指挥训练的图片。
24小时时事新闻(6月17日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
伊拉克战火重燃 Iraq Conflict
伊拉克反政府武装攻城掠地，引发严重安全危机。奥巴马正考虑如何帮助伊拉克，但他排除了重新派美军去伊拉克作战的可能性。
厕纸变婚纱 Toilet paper wedding dresses
2014年6月12日，第十届厕纸婚纱设计大赛在美国纽约举行，极富创意的设计师们利用厕纸、胶带、胶水和针线做出了能穿能看的新娘婚纱。
