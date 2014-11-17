24小时时事新闻（11月18日） 24Hours
11月16日，乌克兰东部Grabovo，在乌克兰东部坠毁的马航MH17航班的残骸部分已经装车运往乌克兰东部城镇多列士，随后残骸将运往荷兰进行复原。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
11月16日，利比亚的黎波里哈德巴监狱，多名卡扎菲时期高官出庭。利比亚法庭当日再次开庭审理卡扎菲政权高官，31名前高官出庭受审，卡扎菲次子赛义夫和三子萨阿迪当天没有出庭。 REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
11月16日，希腊雅典，人们将鲜花放置在一个学校雕塑上，纪念学生反抗军政府起义29周年。1973年11月17日，一群学生在雅典工艺学校起义，遭到军政府镇压，20多人死亡。REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
11月16日，云南普洱太阳河国家公园，工作人员为黑熊测量身高。云南普洱太阳河国家公园对57种国家重点保护野生动物本底调查工作正式启动，这是中国首次对多种国家重点保护野生动物的现状进行深入调查。REUTERS/Wong Cmore
11月16日，索马里摩加迪沙，士兵站在汽车炸弹爆炸现场。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
11月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，德国总理默克尔参观未来物流生活实验室。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月16日，澳大利亚布里斯班，美国总统奥巴马、日本首相安倍晋三、澳大利亚总理阿博特在G20峰会间隙举行三国首脑会谈。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月16日，土耳其边境小镇Suruc，叙利亚库尔德难民居住在难民营帐篷里。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月16日，国际滑冰联盟花样滑冰大奖赛俄罗斯站在莫斯科举行，西班牙选手费尔南德兹(Javier Fernandez)呈现精彩表演。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11月16日，欧洲杯预选赛H组第4轮在意大利米兰的圣西罗球场开始1场较量，意大利主场1比1平克罗地亚，两队终结3连胜。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
G20峰会闭幕 普京遭孤立
20国集团(G20)领导人达成共识，承诺将推动经济增长、应对气候变化和打击逃税。普京提前离开峰会，期间因乌克兰危机而遭多国批评。
实拍美钞制作过程 the Money Factory
路透记者实拍美钞制作过程，为您揭开美元纸币制造的过程。
中国着力打造中国-东盟命运共同体 25th ASEAN Summit
李克强出席中国-东盟峰会，承诺将支持东盟政治安全、经济和社会文化共同体建设，深化双方利益融合，打造更紧密的中国-东盟命运共同体。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly (13)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
