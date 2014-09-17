版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 12:02 BJT

24小时时事新闻(9月18日) 24Hours

9月16日，叙利亚阿勒颇，反对派武装士兵交火期间站在毁坏的房屋内休息。REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，墨西哥举行盛大阅兵庆祝独立204周年。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，美国华盛顿，美国国会就奥巴马打击“伊斯兰国”新战略举行首次听证会，一些反战人士出席听证会，并抗议美国对伊拉克和叙利亚的军事行动。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德Torkham，阿富汗警察逮捕疑似塔利班武装人员。 REUTERS/ Parwiz

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月15日，美国新泽西州大西洋城，一只海鸥在特朗普广场酒店&赌场上空飞翔。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，伊拉克纳贾夫，加入政府军的什叶派武装人员参加训练。 REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，美国纽约，透过沾满雨滴的车窗可看到一名女子经过一个涂鸦墙。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，一架飞机向山火现场喷撒阻燃剂。 山火肆虐导致过火面积超过8,600英亩，250多户家庭被迫撤离。 REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，黎巴嫩贝卡谷地Deir al-Ahmar，一个叙利亚难民儿童在帐篷内吃东西。 REUTERS/Alia Haju

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
9月16日，在伦敦时装周上，一名模特展示西蒙娜·罗莎2015年春夏时装。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
