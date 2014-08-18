24小时时事新闻(8月19日) 24hours
8月17日，以色列雅法，一名犹太教女子Maral Malka准备与穆斯林男子举行婚礼，导致200名以色列人手持“阿拉伯人去死”的标语进行抗议。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
8月17日，巴西累西腓，民众跟随着运载总统候选人爱德华多·坎波斯棺材的消防车后面为其送行。8月13日，一架载有巴西社会党总统候选人坎波斯的私人飞机在巴西桑托斯市住宅区坠毁，机上7人全部遇难，让巴西举国震惊。REUTERSmore
8月17日，印尼雅加达，民众徒手攀爬表面涂抹油料的槟榔树争抢丰富奖品，庆祝印尼独立69周年。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
8月17日，也门Arhab，什叶派胡塞武装组织的支持者参加反政府集会。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
8月17日，加沙地带中部小村Johr El-Deek，巴勒斯坦人的房屋遭以色列军队摧毁。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8月17日，美国加州圆石滩，著名脱口秀主持人杰·雷诺(Jay Leno)驾驶着一辆1930年的Bohmerland摩托车亮相圆石滩车展。REUTERS/Michael Fiala
8月17日，香港，青年举着中国国旗参加“保普选、反占中”的游行。香港社会各界19.3万人参加由“保普选、反占中”大联盟发起的“和平普选大游行”，表达各界落实“一国两制”方针和基本法，依法实行普选的愿望和诉求。REUTERmore
8月17日，韩国海美，修女欢迎天主教罗马教皇方济各一世主持亚洲青年日活动结束仪式弥撒。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
8月17日，斯洛文尼亚Kanal ob Soci，当地民众参加一项跳桥比赛。REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
8月17日，在青奥会女子花剑季军争夺战中，福建选手黄啊丽(左)以13∶8力克俄罗斯选手玛塔，夺得铜牌。 REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
朝鲜大型水上乐园 Pyongyang Water Parks
朝鲜水上乐园纹绣戏水场位于平壤大同江畔，今年夏天正式迎来游客。该戏水场占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场、康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。
探访乌克兰边境 Along the Ukraine Border
乌克兰危机会谈在德国举行，但会谈困难重重，紧张局势仍无缓解迹象。路透摄影记者为您带来俄乌边境第一手资料。
青奥会开幕式 引发“巴赫自拍”热 Youth Olympic Games
第二届夏季青年奥林匹克运动会8月16日晚在江苏省南京市隆重开幕，是继2008年北京奥运会后，在我国举办的又一项具有国际影响的奥林匹克盛事。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（8）
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.