24小时时事新闻（12月19日）
12月17日，塞拉利昂弗里敦西部Devils Hole North，一位妇女陪着疑似感染埃博拉病毒的丈夫等待被转移。世界卫生组织17日称，埃博拉疫情已经在全球导致6,915人死亡，几乎全数出现在非洲西部。 REUTERSmore
12月17日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，遭塔利班袭击的学校礼堂地上血迹斑斑。塔利班武装分子16日闯入巴基斯坦白沙瓦的一所学校并开火，至少132名学生、9名教职员工丧生，这是该国近年来最严重的血腥事件。REUTERS/Fayaz Amore
12月17日，土耳其安卡拉，安保人员(左)与在总统府外示威的学生发生冲突。REUTERS/Stringer
12月17日，梵蒂冈，罗马教皇方济各一世与信徒们一起在庆祝他78岁生日时，吹生日蜡烛。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
12月17日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一座尚未完工的住宅楼发生坍塌，目前被困人数尚不清楚，救援工作仍在进行中。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
12月17日，新加坡，乌云笼罩着壳牌Pulau Bukom炼油厂。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
12月14日，加沙，哈马斯武装派别卡桑旅成员参加阅兵式，庆祝哈马斯成立27周年。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
12月17日，1838米高的文德尔施泰因山峰全貌。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
12月17日，美国迈阿密，一名古巴流放者得知美国将与古巴恢复外交关系后落泪。美国总统奥巴马宣布，美国将与古巴恢复中断了超过50年的外交关系，奥巴马及古巴总统劳尔·卡斯特罗在电话上就交换俘虏及在双方互设使馆等议题达成协议。more
12月17日，俄罗斯莫斯科，成为俄罗斯公民的法国著名演员杰拉尔·德帕迪约出席一个新闻发布会，展示一款名为“自豪地成为俄罗斯人”手表。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
塔利班血洗巴基斯坦校园
塔利班武装分子周二闯入巴基斯坦白沙瓦的一所学校并开火，至少132名学生、9名教职员工丧生，这是该国近年来最严重的血腥事件。
路透年终盘点：趣味体育瞬间
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在体育赛事中的爆笑瞬间。
路透年度图片-奇趣类
路透发布2014年度奇趣类最佳图片，展现大千世界奇闻趣事。
悉尼人质劫持事件
悉尼一家咖啡馆发生人质劫持事件，透过窗户可看见现场有黑白旗帜，与“伊斯兰国”的旗帜相似。据目击者最新消息，已有数名人质跑出咖啡馆，但还不清楚是获释还是逃出。
