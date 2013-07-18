24小时时事新闻(7月19日) 24Hours
7月17日，印度巴特那，家长陪着食物中毒的孩子在医院接受治疗。印度比哈尔邦一所学校的学生在吃完免费午餐后发生食物中毒，至少25名学生死亡，数十人被送往医院接受治疗。此事引发了暴力抗议和愤怒指控。 REUTERS/Krismore
7月17日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵阅读古兰经。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
7月16日，美国惠特尼峰，Badwater超级马拉松赛跑道上的一串小型照明灯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7月17日，浙江岱山县，人们在海泥狂欢节上参加抓鸭子比赛。 REUTERS/China Daily
7月17日，西班牙巴塞罗那，选手们练习男子双人10米跳台，备战世界游泳锦标赛。REUTERS/Albert Gea
7月17日，意大利吉廖岛，游客在触礁侧翻的科斯塔·康科迪亚号游轮附近享受日光浴。科斯塔·康科迪亚号游轮打捞转移工作或将推迟至2014年。 REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
7月17日，巴拿马科隆港，一名士兵在扣押的朝鲜货轮上站岗。巴拿马15日拦截一艘疑似运送导弹材料的朝鲜货轮。古巴外交部称，该船只曾在古巴一港口装载了一万吨糖和240吨“过时的防御性武器”。 REUTERS/Carlos Jmore
7月16日，山东青岛，一名男子驾驶水上摩托艇在绿藻覆盖的海上行驶。REUTERS/Stringer
7月17日，美国纽约，孩子站在消防栓附近消暑。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
7月17日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名交易员在批发市场躺在洋葱上睡觉。REUTERS/Amit Dave
7月17日，美国纽约，一名女子参加示威活动，抗议白人协警齐默尔曼枪杀黑人少年马丁被判无罪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7月17日，印度加尔各答，穆斯林孩子在清真寺内阅读古兰经。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
7月16日，墨西哥韦拉克鲁斯州海湾上突然出现了至少300只黄貂鱼尸体。墨西哥官方表示，正在调查这些鱼的死因。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
7月17日，在瑞士蒙特勒爵士音乐节上，德国乐队Kraftwerk在3D舞台上表演。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
7月17日，美国纽约，钢铁工人在高温下作业。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7月18日，希腊雅典，希腊议会通过包括大规模裁员等内容的一揽子紧缩法案，为希腊近期获得数十亿欧元的救助贷款铺平了道路。总理萨马拉斯(Antonis Samaras)在议会上投票。 REUTERS/John Kolesidmore
7月17日，乌干达坎帕拉西南部本迪布焦地区，刚果(金)难民聚集在水龙头附近。刚果(金)东部冲突再起，导致6万难民逃往邻国。 REUTERS/James Akena
下一个
本周中国区精选(7月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(7月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
探秘遭扣押朝鲜军火船 North Korean weapons ship
(Reuters) -巴拿马15日拦截了一艘来自古巴的朝鲜船只，巴拿马总统马蒂内利表示这艘朝鲜船只试图经由巴拿马运河非法运送导弹材料。
全球媒体“围堵”英王室宝贝 Royal baby watch
(Reuters) -英国凯特王妃预产期临近，全球众多媒体记者在凯特将会入住的圣玛丽医院的私人产房门外安营扎寨，日夜守候。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.