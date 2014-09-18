24小时时事新闻(9月19日) 24Hours
9月17日，英国外赫布里底群岛，公路上涂鸦着支持苏格兰独立的“Yes”标语。当地时间9月18日，苏格兰将就是否脱离英国而独立举行公民投票，并将连夜计票尽快得出结果。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，消防员在山火扑救现场。美国加州山火肆虐导致过火面积超过11,500英亩，400户家庭被迫撤离。REUTERS/Noah Berger
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond地区山火肆虐。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
9月17日，塞尔维亚小村Tekija，一辆汽车陷在洪水造成的淤泥中。连日来的强降雨，令塞尔维亚东部地区经历着一场当地罕见的洪灾。截至目前，洪灾造成一人丧生，引发的泥石流阻断多地交通，使数个村镇沦为“孤岛”。REUTERSmore
9月15日，美国加州海域，美国宇航局的“猎户座”宇宙飞船返回舱进行海上回收测试。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
9月17日，希腊雅典，流行歌手Lady Gaga抵达雅典国际机场，前来举行世界巡回演唱。REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
9月17日，西班牙巴塞罗那，加泰罗尼亚人球迷在一足球赛期间挥舞旗帜支持苏格兰独立。数百年来，加泰罗尼亚一直是西班牙分离主义的中心。1936年至1939年西班牙内战中，加泰罗尼亚是反对佛朗哥政府的主要力量之一。 REUTEmore
9月17日，美国华盛顿，美国国务卿克里在参议院外交关系委员会举行的听证会上作证。克里在听证会上表示，美军士兵将为伊拉克地面部队提供协助，但不会参与战斗。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
9月17日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔与卡塔尔埃米尔塔米姆举行新闻发布会。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
9月17日，美国佛罗里达州坦帕，美国总统奥巴马造访Tinker小学，与一年级学生进行互动。REUTERS/Larry Downing
中国国家主席习近平16日抵达科伦坡，开始对斯里兰卡进行国事访问，斯里兰卡总统在机场举行了盛大欢迎仪式。
