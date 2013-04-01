24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
3月31日，梵蒂冈，教皇弗朗西斯一世(中)在复活节弥撒结束后离开圣彼得广场。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月31日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装女兵在检查点拦住车辆准备进行检查。 REUTERS/Giath Taha
3月31日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名斗牛士被公牛用角撞伤。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
3月31日，也门塔伊兹，两个孩子站在一个垃圾处理场内。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
3月30日，山东威海，一名新郎在下雪天举行的婚礼上用人力车拉着新娘。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月30日，美国犹他州西班牙福克，人们在Sri Sri Radha Krishna庙观看胡里节活动。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
3月31日，哥伦比亚Caldono，土著居民准备将政府军士兵押送至政府机构。有一名村民在政府军士兵与反政府组织“哥伦比亚革命武装力量”的交火中死亡，政府正在调查原因。 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
3月31日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一名拆弹专家拿着其拆除的简单爆炸装置。一辆载有乘客的小型巴士在一个包裹里发现了爆炸物。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
3月31日，美国马萨诸塞州锡楚埃特，人们参加复活节晨曦崇拜活动。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
3月31日，巴西里约热内卢，牙买加运动员博尔特(Usain Bolt)庆祝自己赢得“Mano a Mano男子150米”比赛。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
3月31日，马耳他瓦莱塔，信徒抬着“基督复活”塑像参加复活节游行。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
3月31日，耶路撒冷老城，信徒在“涂油礼石”(Stone of Anointing)前祈祷。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
3月31日，澳大利亚悉尼，人们行走在悉尼港湾大桥上。 REUTERS/David Gray
3月30日，北京，一名顾客在飞机交易中心查看一架直升机。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，美国纽约，一名流浪者注视着参加复活节花帽游行的人群。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4月1日，韩国首尔北部，一名韩国司机更换上朝鲜政府允许使用的车牌照，准备进入开城工业园区。朝鲜方面3月30日晚称，如果韩国继续借助媒体宣传中伤朝方形象，朝方将关闭开城工业园区。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
3月30日，辽宁沈阳，一名消防员清洁中山广场上的毛泽东雕像。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月30日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子抱着从空袭炸毁的废墟中拉出来的孩子。 REUTERS/Abo Oday
京沪渝发布国五条细则 New Property Cooling Measures
(Reuters) - 北京、上海和重庆同日发布当地房地产调控细则，均强调对个人转让住房，将依法严格按转让所得20％计征所得税；并严格执行二套房贷政策。
本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
学生危险上学路 Getting to school
(Reuters) -在世界上一些特殊的地区，学生要爬山涉水才能到达学校。
朝韩非军事区 Life on the DMZ
(Reuters) -
