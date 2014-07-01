24小时时事新闻(7月2日) 24Hours
6月30日，叙利亚拉卡，“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”（ISIL）武装分子举行游行庆祝建国。伊拉克逊尼派武装“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”宣布在其占领的地区成立“哈里发国”。REUTERS/Stringer
“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”武装分子参加庆祝游行。伊拉克军方发言人Qassim Atta称，ISIL此番建国表态不仅是对伊拉克或叙利亚传递出讯息，也是对该地区和全世界传递出讯息，该组织已经成了所有国家都面临的威胁。REUTmore
7月1日，约旦河西岸城市希伯伦，以色列少年被绑架的地点遭轰炸。30日晚以色列军方表示，他们寻获三名被绑架犹太少年的尸体。以色列总理内塔尼亚胡表示“哈马斯将会为此付出代价”。REUTERS/Ammar Awad
6月30日，巴黎银行的法律总顾问Georges Dirani(中)在美国纽约州法院露面，对伪造商业纪录和共谋等两项指控认罪。法国巴黎银行当日对两起刑事指控认罪，并同意支付近90亿美元了结违反美国制裁法令的官司。该行遭控违more
6月30日，美国纽约，一名游客在犹太教哈巴德派大拉比Menachem Mendel Schneerson的墓地祈祷。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
6月30日，西班牙马拉加附近发生山火，导致600人被迫撤离。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
朝中社发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩指导朝鲜人民军战略军进行战术导弹发射训练，并与人民军官兵合影留念。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月30日，德国柏林，球迷冒雨观看巴西世界杯16强淘汰赛第6场德国队与阿尔及利亚队的比赛。德国队最终2-1战胜阿尔及利亚挺进八强。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月30日，美国纽约，警察学员在毕业典礼上拥抱。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
6月30日，印度勒克瑙，警察使用警棍驱散示威者。REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
全球银行资本实力排名 Top 10 Bank
英国《银行家》杂志公布全球银行资本实力排名，工行排名第一，中国四大行均排名前十。
印度“豆腐渣”楼房 Two Building Collapse in India
周六一天印度就有两栋楼房坍塌，造成至少11人丧生，数十人被困。印度楼房坍塌现象层出不穷，凸显建筑质量问题。
看埃菲尔铁塔不用去巴黎 Other Eiffels
巴黎的标志性建筑埃菲尔铁塔在全世界各地拥有数不清的“复制品”，它是世界上被“复制”最多的建筑之一，所以现在看埃菲尔铁塔可以不用去巴黎了。
