24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24hours

8月17日，美国密苏里州弗格森镇，遭催泪瓦斯袭击的示威者冲洗眼睛。美国密苏里州州长尼克松(Jay Nixon)取消对圣路易斯市郊弗格森镇的宵禁，并开始部署美国国民警卫队，帮助平息因一名白人警察枪杀一黑人青年而引起的多日骚more
8月18日，美国洛杉矶，NBA洛杉矶快船队的新老板、前微软首席执行官史蒂夫·鲍尔默(Steve Ballmer)第一次以老板身份与球迷见面。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8月18日，伊拉克库尔德自治区埃尔比勒南部小镇Makhmur，库尔德武装人员站岗警戒。REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
8月16日，朝鲜Manpo地区的房屋及田地俯瞰图。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
8月18日，加沙地带北部，一名以色列士兵在集结待命地区看书。据报道，以色列和巴勒斯坦代表团在埃及的调停下，恢复了调解加沙地带武装冲突的谈判。 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
8月18日，印度孟买，印度教信徒用叠罗汉的方式尝试打碎挂在高处的酸奶罐，以庆祝奎师那诞辰日。 REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
8月16日，伊拉克库尔德自治区埃尔比勒，一架德军运输机准备返航。德国15日派遣运输机向伊拉克北部地区运送首批援助物资。REUTERS/Axel Heimken/Pool
8月18日，英国伦敦，维基解密创始人阿桑奇在厄瓜多尔大使馆举行一个新闻会议，警察在使馆外站岗。阿桑奇为免遭瑞典引渡已在厄瓜多尔驻英使馆滞留两年有余，他称计划“很快”离开使馆大楼，但其发言人表示只有在英国政府允许下他才可离more
8月17日，广东广州，全球唯一存活的广州长隆野生动物世界大熊猫三胞胎出生已满20天，三胞胎已初显经典的黑白毛色，体重更是增至刚出生时的4倍。REUTERS/Stringer
8月18日，俄罗斯边境罗斯托夫，一个乌克兰难民孩子在帐篷外玩耍。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
朝鲜大型水上乐园 Pyongyang Water Parks
朝鲜水上乐园纹绣戏水场位于平壤大同江畔，今年夏天正式迎来游客。该戏水场占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场、康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。
探访乌克兰边境 Along the Ukraine Border
乌克兰危机会谈在德国举行，但会谈困难重重，紧张局势仍无缓解迹象。路透摄影记者为您带来俄乌边境第一手资料。
青奥会开幕式 引发“巴赫自拍”热 Youth Olympic Games
第二届夏季青年奥林匹克运动会8月16日晚在江苏省南京市隆重开幕，是继2008年北京奥运会后，在我国举办的又一项具有国际影响的奥林匹克盛事。
