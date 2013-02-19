24小时时事新闻(2月20日) 24Hours
2月18日，西班牙马德里巴拉哈斯机场，防暴警察逮捕举行罢工的国家航空公司(Iberia)员工。西班牙国家航空公司职员发起大罢工，抗议裁员及削减薪资，报道称约400架次航班受此影响被迫取消。 REUTERS/Sergio more
一名示威者坐在防暴警察附近。REUTERS/Susana Vera
2月18日，约旦马夫拉克，约旦士兵送给叙利亚难民儿童食物和用水。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
1月17日，俄罗斯萨哈共和国雅库特，一名居民往卡车上搬运冰块。位于萨哈共和国的奥伊米亚康被称为地球上的“寒冷极点”，1933年这里的温度曾达到零下68摄氏度。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2月18日，约旦河西岸城市纳布卢斯，一名巴勒斯坦人在冲突中向以色列士兵扔石头。巴勒斯坦人在约旦河西岸举行示威活动，向在狱中进行绝食抗议的巴勒斯坦囚犯表示支持。 REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
约旦河西岸城市希伯伦，以色列边境警察在与巴勒斯坦示威者的冲突中警戒。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
2月18日，亚美尼亚埃里温郊外小村Goght，一名男子在投票站观看总统选举投票名单。亚美尼亚总统选举于当日举行。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
2月18日，波兰Skaryszew，一名饲养者在马市检查马蹄。据报道，欧洲因“马肉风波”下架的冷冻肉质品可能将被慈善组织回收捐给穷人。REUTERS/Peter Andrews
2月17日，西班牙马拉加附近隆达，一名斗牛士表演斗牛。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
2月18日，俄罗斯索契附近Adler，奥林匹克公园内的一栋房屋即将被拆除。距离2014年索契冬奥会开幕还有不到一年时间，索契各体育场馆、滑雪赛道和道路交通等基础设施的建设都在做最后阶段的准备。 REUTERS/Kai Pmore
2月18日，奥地利维也纳，维也纳国家芭蕾舞团演员在台上表演。REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
2月18日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，人们在教会组织的“慈善厨房”附近等待领取免费食品。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
2月17日，智利圣地亚哥，一名主教在弥撒中聆听信条。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
2月18日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名支持者在一家军方医院外面拿着耶稣和总统查韦斯的照片。委内瑞拉总统查韦斯通过Twitter称，他本人已从古巴返回国内。该国官员亦证实了该消息。查韦斯目前已住到加拉加斯的一家军方医院。 REmore
2月18日，北京，一处拆迁地的三轮车上贴有胡锦涛与温家宝的照片。汇丰银行首席经济师史蒂芬·金近日发表世界经济走势预测时表示，中国将是带动世界经济增长的主要引擎。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月18日，葡萄牙里斯本，一名女子展示其爱犬的本领。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
2月18日，埃及亚历山大，一名教练帮助学员拉伸身体。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
2月18日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，一名居民在一个教堂附近睡觉。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
2月18日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名冲浪者注视着曼利海滩。 REUTERS/David Gray
