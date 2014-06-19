24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours
6月18日，美国亚利桑那州Nogales，遭拘捕的非法移民儿童呆在美国海关及边境保护局内。近几个月来，大量来自中美洲国家的无人陪伴儿童涌入美国边境，引发人道主义危机等一系列问题。前美国国务卿希拉里就美国非法移民儿童政策发more
5月30日，秘鲁利马郊区，来自古巴的难民男子Michael Telleria与女友合影。6月20日是世界难民日，经济与和平研究所发布报告称，在过去7年间，全世界所有国家的平均全球和平指数从1.96升至2.06，说明世界更more
5月14日，美国加州瑞德兰，一名卢旺达难民男子跳入泳池游泳。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6月18日，上海，拥有一家小型工厂的李磊(音)利用业余时间和闲置资金在郊区打造了一支变形金刚“军团”。这些变形金刚仿制品将对外出租或出售。REUTERS/Aly Song
6月18日，梵蒂冈，在教皇弗朗西斯一世例行接见信徒时，一只印有教皇图像的气球飘在上空。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
6月16日，北京，为给京东618店庆活动造势，京东集团创始人兼CEO刘强东(右)担当快递员，到一线送货。 京东称，公司有超过2万名配送员遍布全国近500个城市，并提供211限时达、极速达等服务。REUTERS/Jasonmore
6月18日，伊拉克巴格达萨德城，人们聚集在汽车炸弹爆炸现场。巴格达北区什叶派居民居多数的萨德城(Sadr City)市场，17日遭到汽车炸弹攻击，造成至少13人丧生。 REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
6月17日，美国白宫使用的海军鱼鹰运输机降落在纽约肯尼迪国际机场。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6月18日，美国白宫举行自创产品展览会(Maker Faire)，美国总统奥巴马与一名设计师坐在可为手机充电的长椅上。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6月18日，2014世界杯B组次轮一场比赛在贝拉里奥球场展开角逐，荷兰球员维拉尔(Ron Vlaar)(左)与澳大利亚球员蒂姆·卡希尔抢球。荷兰3比2取胜澳大利亚。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinimore
2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。
巴西世界杯赛事正酣，球迷迎来潮流盛宴。
2014年6月18日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国国务院总理李克强正式访问英国，举行两国总理年度会晤，两国签署超过140亿英镑的经贸协议。
