24小时时事新闻(8月21日) 24Hours
8月19日，深圳，透过一个碎的玻璃屏幕可看到已故国家领导人邓小平的宣传照片。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8月19日，日本御殿场市，日本陆上自卫队举行年度实弹射击演习。据悉，共有2300名人员，80辆坦克和装甲车，20架飞机和600余辆汽车参加了演习。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
8月18日，美国密苏里州弗格森，示威者被警方的探照灯照亮时举起双手。18岁的黑人青年迈克尔·布朗一周多前被一名白人警察枪杀，由此引发抗议。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8月18日，美国密苏里州弗格森，警察用枪支对准示威者。美国密苏里州弗格森警方当日向抗议人群动用催泪瓦斯和闪光弹。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
8月19日，美国密苏里州弗格森，一名居民递给警官一支玫瑰花。REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
8月14日，深圳市出入境检验检疫局进行应对埃博拉疫情的演练，利用负压隔离担架搬运“确诊病人”。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月19日，英国伦敦，4名专业清洁工清洁大本钟。清洁时，大本钟钟面上的指针不再运转，但仍然计时，每15分钟响一次。因此，清洁人员必须戴着耳塞，以免听力受损。REUTERS/Toby Melville
8月19日，乌克兰顿涅茨克市，街道上散落着一只沾满血迹的拖鞋。 乌克兰政府表示，政府军已控制反对派核心据点卢甘斯克的四个区之一，向市中心进发；并打入反对派大本营顿涅茨克市中心，对该地武装组织进行军事打击。REUTERS/more
8月19日，日本东京西部Fuefuki，游客在Dynam公司的弹珠机店玩弹球机上的弹球盘。REUTERS/Issei Kato
8月20日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，神职人员穆罕默德·塔希尔·卡德里(Muhammad Tahir-ul Qadri)向窗外的示威者致意。数千名巴基斯坦人举行抗议活动，要求巴基斯坦总理纳瓦兹·谢里夫辞职。REUTERS/Faimore
下一个
福布斯超模富豪榜 The top-earning models
巴西超模吉赛尔·邦辰去年收入估计高达4,700万美元，连续第八年荣登福布斯全球模特富豪榜榜首。
美国国民警卫队介入弗格森骚乱 Protests in Ferguson
美国密苏里州弗格森一黑人青年被警方击毙事件，导致当地居民连日示威并引发骚乱，国民警卫队已介入事件以平息局势。
24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(8月19日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.