24小时时事新闻(2月21日) 24Hours
2月19日，也门萨那，一架军用飞机在市中心坠毁，消防人员在现场灭火。事故造成至少11人死亡、15人受伤。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2月19日，南非比勒陀利亚，“刀锋战士”皮斯托瑞斯出席其枪杀女友瑞瓦的保释听证会。控方公布了皮斯托瑞斯枪杀女友时的重要细节，听证会并未做出最终结果。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月19日，亚美尼亚埃里温，现任总统谢尔日·萨尔基相在总统选举中获得连任，总统候选人、前外长拉菲·奥瓦尼相的支持者抗议称选举过程存在舞弊行为。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
波兰华沙，孩子们在弥撒结束后在神庙前玩耍。(摄于2012年9月30日) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
2月18日，为庆祝墨西哥建军100周年，墨西哥城佐卡罗举行武器展，居民向国旗致敬。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
2月19日，日本首相安倍晋三在东京出席参院预算委员会会议。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月18日，墨西哥首都当局为加强枪支管控，推出一项“以枪换钱、玩具或电脑设备”计划，一名居民在活动上向警察交出枪支。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MImore
2月19日，加沙地带拉法，一名巴勒斯坦工人穿过埃及-加沙边境走私通道。据称加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人经常利用这些通道走私物资和武器。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
2月19日，乌克兰基辅，一名人大代表在会议上聆听讲话。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2月19日，科特迪瓦前总统洛朗·巴博在荷兰海牙的国际刑事法院出庭接受质询。 REUTERS/ Michael Kooren
2月19日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，信徒参加遇难者葬礼。奎达市16日晚发生的爆炸袭击案至少造成81人死亡、200余人受伤。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain
2月19日，保加利亚索菲亚，示威者向防暴警察投掷爆竹，以抗议高额电价。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2月19日，浙江嘉兴，寺庙内的僧侣。 REUTERS/William Hong
2月19日，西班牙马德里，一名模特在梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周后台吸烟。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
2月19日，叙利亚城市阿勒颇遭叙利亚军方火箭弹袭击，居民在瓦砾中搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
下一个
“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream
(Reuters) - 越来越多的新加坡年轻人正在放弃追寻“新加坡梦”的物质享受，投身去做他们喜欢的工作。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
探访世界极寒之地 The Pole of Cold
(Reuters) - 路透摄影记者Maxim Shemetov花费两周时间探访位于俄罗斯萨哈共和国的奥伊米亚康山谷，揭开这个世界极寒之地的神秘面纱。
第56届荷赛摄影奖照片鉴赏 WPP 2013
(Reuters) -第56届世界新闻摄影比赛(WPP)“荷赛奖”在荷兰阿姆斯特丹揭晓，瑞典摄影师Paul Hansen凭借在以色列导弹袭击中丧生的巴勒斯坦儿童的葬礼的照片获得年度图片奖和突发新闻类单幅一等奖。
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.