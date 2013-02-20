版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三 15:49 BJT

24小时时事新闻(2月21日) 24Hours

2月19日，也门萨那，一架军用飞机在市中心坠毁，消防人员在现场灭火。事故造成至少11人死亡、15人受伤。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2月19日，也门萨那，一架军用飞机在市中心坠毁，消防人员在现场灭火。事故造成至少11人死亡、15人受伤。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，也门萨那，一架军用飞机在市中心坠毁，消防人员在现场灭火。事故造成至少11人死亡、15人受伤。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 17
2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 17
2月19日，南非比勒陀利亚，“刀锋战士”皮斯托瑞斯出席其枪杀女友瑞瓦的保释听证会。控方公布了皮斯托瑞斯枪杀女友时的重要细节，听证会并未做出最终结果。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2月19日，南非比勒陀利亚，“刀锋战士”皮斯托瑞斯出席其枪杀女友瑞瓦的保释听证会。控方公布了皮斯托瑞斯枪杀女友时的重要细节，听证会并未做出最终结果。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，南非比勒陀利亚，“刀锋战士”皮斯托瑞斯出席其枪杀女友瑞瓦的保释听证会。控方公布了皮斯托瑞斯枪杀女友时的重要细节，听证会并未做出最终结果。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 17
2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney

2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
4 / 17
2月19日，亚美尼亚埃里温，现任总统谢尔日·萨尔基相在总统选举中获得连任，总统候选人、前外长拉菲·奥瓦尼相的支持者抗议称选举过程存在舞弊行为。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2月19日，亚美尼亚埃里温，现任总统谢尔日·萨尔基相在总统选举中获得连任，总统候选人、前外长拉菲·奥瓦尼相的支持者抗议称选举过程存在舞弊行为。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，亚美尼亚埃里温，现任总统谢尔日·萨尔基相在总统选举中获得连任，总统候选人、前外长拉菲·奥瓦尼相的支持者抗议称选举过程存在舞弊行为。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 17
波兰华沙，孩子们在弥撒结束后在神庙前玩耍。(摄于2012年9月30日) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

波兰华沙，孩子们在弥撒结束后在神庙前玩耍。(摄于2012年9月30日) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
波兰华沙，孩子们在弥撒结束后在神庙前玩耍。(摄于2012年9月30日) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 17
2月18日，为庆祝墨西哥建军100周年，墨西哥城佐卡罗举行武器展，居民向国旗致敬。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2月18日，为庆祝墨西哥建军100周年，墨西哥城佐卡罗举行武器展，居民向国旗致敬。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月18日，为庆祝墨西哥建军100周年，墨西哥城佐卡罗举行武器展，居民向国旗致敬。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
7 / 17
2月19日，日本首相安倍晋三在东京出席参院预算委员会会议。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2月19日，日本首相安倍晋三在东京出席参院预算委员会会议。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，日本首相安倍晋三在东京出席参院预算委员会会议。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 17
2月18日，墨西哥首都当局为加强枪支管控，推出一项“以枪换钱、玩具或电脑设备”计划，一名居民在活动上向警察交出枪支。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS SOCIETY)

2月18日，墨西哥首都当局为加强枪支管控，推出一项“以枪换钱、玩具或电脑设备”计划，一名居民在活动上向警察交出枪支。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MImore

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月18日，墨西哥首都当局为加强枪支管控，推出一项“以枪换钱、玩具或电脑设备”计划，一名居民在活动上向警察交出枪支。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS SOCIETY)
Close
9 / 17
2月19日，加沙地带拉法，一名巴勒斯坦工人穿过埃及-加沙边境走私通道。据称加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人经常利用这些通道走私物资和武器。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2月19日，加沙地带拉法，一名巴勒斯坦工人穿过埃及-加沙边境走私通道。据称加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人经常利用这些通道走私物资和武器。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，加沙地带拉法，一名巴勒斯坦工人穿过埃及-加沙边境走私通道。据称加沙地带的巴勒斯坦人经常利用这些通道走私物资和武器。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 17
2月19日，乌克兰基辅，一名人大代表在会议上聆听讲话。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2月19日，乌克兰基辅，一名人大代表在会议上聆听讲话。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，乌克兰基辅，一名人大代表在会议上聆听讲话。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 17
2月19日，科特迪瓦前总统洛朗·巴博在荷兰海牙的国际刑事法院出庭接受质询。 REUTERS/ Michael Kooren

2月19日，科特迪瓦前总统洛朗·巴博在荷兰海牙的国际刑事法院出庭接受质询。 REUTERS/ Michael Kooren

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，科特迪瓦前总统洛朗·巴博在荷兰海牙的国际刑事法院出庭接受质询。 REUTERS/ Michael Kooren
Close
12 / 17
2月19日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，信徒参加遇难者葬礼。奎达市16日晚发生的爆炸袭击案至少造成81人死亡、200余人受伤。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2月19日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，信徒参加遇难者葬礼。奎达市16日晚发生的爆炸袭击案至少造成81人死亡、200余人受伤。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，信徒参加遇难者葬礼。奎达市16日晚发生的爆炸袭击案至少造成81人死亡、200余人受伤。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
13 / 17
2月19日，保加利亚索菲亚，示威者向防暴警察投掷爆竹，以抗议高额电价。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2月19日，保加利亚索菲亚，示威者向防暴警察投掷爆竹，以抗议高额电价。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，保加利亚索菲亚，示威者向防暴警察投掷爆竹，以抗议高额电价。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 17
2月19日，浙江嘉兴，寺庙内的僧侣。 REUTERS/William Hong

2月19日，浙江嘉兴，寺庙内的僧侣。 REUTERS/William Hong

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，浙江嘉兴，寺庙内的僧侣。 REUTERS/William Hong
Close
15 / 17
2月19日，西班牙马德里，一名模特在梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周后台吸烟。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2月19日，西班牙马德里，一名模特在梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周后台吸烟。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，西班牙马德里，一名模特在梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周后台吸烟。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 17
2月19日，叙利亚城市阿勒颇遭叙利亚军方火箭弹袭击，居民在瓦砾中搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2月19日，叙利亚城市阿勒颇遭叙利亚军方火箭弹袭击，居民在瓦砾中搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 2月 20日 星期三
2月19日，叙利亚城市阿勒颇遭叙利亚军方火箭弹袭击，居民在瓦砾中搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream

“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream

下一个

“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream

“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream

(Reuters) - 越来越多的新加坡年轻人正在放弃追寻“新加坡梦”的物质享受，投身去做他们喜欢的工作。

2013年 2月 20日
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 2月 19日
探访世界极寒之地 The Pole of Cold

探访世界极寒之地 The Pole of Cold

(Reuters) - 路透摄影记者Maxim Shemetov花费两周时间探访位于俄罗斯萨哈共和国的奥伊米亚康山谷，揭开这个世界极寒之地的神秘面纱。

2013年 2月 19日
第56届荷赛摄影奖照片鉴赏 WPP 2013

第56届荷赛摄影奖照片鉴赏 WPP 2013

(Reuters) -第56届世界新闻摄影比赛(WPP)“荷赛奖”在荷兰阿姆斯特丹揭晓，瑞典摄影师Paul Hansen凭借在以色列导弹袭击中丧生的巴勒斯坦儿童的葬礼的照片获得年度图片奖和突发新闻类单幅一等奖。

2013年 2月 19日

精选图集

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐