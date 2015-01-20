24小时时事新闻（1月21日）
1月19日，墨西哥格雷罗州Chilpancingo，民众在抗议43名学生失踪案件的示威活动中打砸警车。墨西哥贩毒集团“联合战士”的头目费利佩罗·格里格斯被墨西哥军方逮捕，并已被移交司法机构。据悉，费利佩罗被指控为43名学more
1月19日，印度孟买，一个孩子坐在行李上休息。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
1月19日，柏林时装周在德国举行，一名模特展示彩妆品牌美宝莲纽约。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
1月19日，美国奥克兰，黑人社会活动人士在奥克兰新任市长Libby Schaaf家外进行示威活动。1月19日是美国联邦假日马丁·路德·金纪念日，民众以各种方式纪念马丁·路德·金的生日。 REUTERS/Noah Bermore
1月19日，澳网公开赛在墨尔本举行，澳大利亚选手托米奇(Bernard Tomic)的粉丝拿着面具观看男单比赛。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
1月19日，戈兰高地，以色列士兵参加训练。黎巴嫩军方表示，以色列空袭叙利亚戈兰高地，造成6名黎巴嫩真主党成员死亡。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
1月19日，格鲁吉亚第比利斯，一个婴儿接受洗礼。1月19日是格鲁吉亚国教东正教的洗礼节。此前许多家长争相安排自己的新生儿在这一天到格鲁吉亚最大的教堂接受格鲁吉亚东正教大主教的亲自施洗，以成为大主教的“教子”为荣。REUTmore
1月19日，俄罗斯车臣，成千上万的民众集会参加名为“喜爱先知穆罕默德”的示威活动，抗议法国《查理周刊》刊登讽刺先知的漫画。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
1月19日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一名防暴警察受伤。来自Langata road小学的小学生参加示威活动，抗议操场被缩小，参与推倒一栋矗立在校园操场上的墙体，警方投掷催泪弹试图驱散人群。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoymore
1月19日，北爱尔兰Ballycastle，儿童玩具冻结在结冰的池塘里。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
