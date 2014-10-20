24小时时事新闻(10月21日) 24Hours
10月20日，香港，一名民主示威者躺在路障上睡觉。香港“占中”示威活动进入第四周，对峙气氛日渐浓重。香港特区政府在结束这场危机方面选择有限，示威者越来越愿意对抗警方。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月19日，加沙，巴勒斯坦孩子透过车后窗玻璃向外张望。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
10月19日，俄罗斯莫斯科，内务部士兵逮捕艺术家Pyotr Pavlensky。Pyotr Pavlensky切掉耳垂抗议出于政治动机使用司法精神病学。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
10月19日，阿曼首都马斯喀特，美国国务卿克里(中)在飞机加油期间行走在停机坪上。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
10月19日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，透过破损的汽车车窗可看到一名女子。乌克兰反政府武装方面表示，由于乌克兰政府部队的持续攻击，顿涅茨克地区近日又有8名平民和2名民兵丧生。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
朝中社10月19日公布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩会见在第17届亚运会和最新的世锦赛中荣获冠军的运动员和教练员。 REUTERS/KCNA
10月19日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，民众在列宁广场举着巨幅“国旗”。“顿涅茨克人民共和国”公布“国旗”，民众狂欢。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
10月18日，英国伦敦莎士比亚环球剧院举行“另类世界小姐”选美会，来自俄罗斯的“零小姐”(Miss Zero)萨莎·弗罗洛娃摘得桂冠。与普通选美不同，该项“另类”评选不设性别、国籍限制。 REUTERS/Peter Nimore
10月19日，北京，士兵在法国“龙马”巡游闭幕演出的国家体育场外广场站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
10月20日，日本东京，日本经济产业大臣小渊优子辞职，因其支持团队被指滥用政治资金。这将给首相安倍晋三造成打击，他正面临棘手的政治决策问题，包括是否再次上调消费税。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
苹果发布新品 库克打“中国牌”Apple
苹果CEO库克主持新品发布会，发布新款iPad Air、iPad mini、iMac等多款新品，并在发布会上两次着重提到中国市场。
“大号”世界 Larger than Life
盘点世界各地的巨型艺术装置，带您走进“大号”世界。
本周中国区精选(10月10日-17日) China Weekly
聚焦10月10日至17日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球养老排名 丹麦居榜首Best Pension System
咨询机构Mercer公布的调查显示，丹麦是全球养老系统最佳的国家，澳大利亚和荷兰紧随其后。中国、印度、日本和韩国等垫底。
