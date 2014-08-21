24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours
8月20日，伊拉克纳杰夫，什叶派志愿者参加训练。 REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
8月20日，缅甸仰光，两名男子裹着一个蚊帐在桥上睡觉。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
8月17日，利比里亚蒙罗维亚，医护人员准备搬走一个埃博拉病患的遗体。埃博拉病毒在西非已造成1,350人死亡。 REUTERS/2Tango
8月20日，加沙城，一名巴勒斯坦妇女(中)在其女儿的葬礼上痛哭。 加沙医护人员20日称，自从巴以临时停火协议破裂以来，以色列恢复对加沙空袭，造成18名巴勒斯坦人死亡。哈马斯军事领导人德伊夫的妻子与女儿也在空袭中丧生。 Rmore
8月20日，印度新德里，一名男子在街边的理发摊剃胡子。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
8月20日，日本东京，日本软银集团董事长兼总裁孙正义在软银总部完成“冰桶挑战”。冰桶挑战是一项旨在让更多人关注“肌肉萎缩性侧索硬化症(ALS)”这种罕见病的公益活动。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
8月20日，加沙地带，一名以色列士兵驾驶装甲车。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
8月19日，美国密苏里州弗格森，防暴警察密切关注着示威者。美国司法部长霍尔德20日抵达密苏里州弗格森与当地代表会面，承诺将对黑人青年布朗被警察枪杀事件进行彻查。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
8月20日，在南京青奥会男子七人制橄榄球比赛上，阿根廷队队员不慎将法国队员Faraj Fartass的短裤扯下。 REUTERS/China Daily
8月20日，也门萨那，什叶派胡塞叛乱武装的追随者在集会中挥舞武器。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
