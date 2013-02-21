24小时时事新闻(2月22日) 24Hours
2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月20日，泰国春武里府，2013“金色眼镜蛇”军演继续进行，美国海军陆战队队员进行野外生存演习期间饮蛇血。“金色眼镜蛇”军演为东南亚地区最大规模联合军事演习，11日开幕，持续11天。来自美国、泰国、新加坡、日本、韩国、more
2月20日，在西班牙马德里时装周上，一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Juan Medina
2月20日，印度新德里，一名女子在火车站外等待公共交通工具。印度11家大型工会当日发起为期两天的大罢工，工会称参与人数将近亿。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2月19日，巴西圣保罗，一名无家可归的男子在圣保罗大教堂附近睡觉。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
2月20日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一个孩子放学回家后看到房屋遭炸毁后哭啼。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。听证会结束时，法官没能对他是否可获得保释做出决定。REUTERS/more
2月20日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名女子使用手机。西班牙首相拉霍伊承诺，将在不放松削减公共赤字努力的情况下，让西班牙从痛苦的衰退中走出来。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2月20日，美国华盛顿，副总统拜登及司法部长霍尔德(Eric Holder)(左)在一个典礼中颁发荣誉勋章，一名已故警察的遗孀代替丈夫上台领奖。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2月19日，一架澳洲航空公司波音737-800在悉尼机场起飞。澳洲航空公司宣布，订购5架波音新737-800客机，并升级30架空中巴士A330客机。 REUTERS/David Gray
2月20日，尼泊尔加德满都，两名女子在帕斯帕提那神庙聊天。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2月20日，也门亚丁，一辆装甲车上贴有也门总统哈迪(Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi)的海报。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2月20日，南极洲海域，“海洋守护协会”的“鲍伯巴克号”护鲸船(Bob Barker)(左)在试图阻止日本捕鲸队将死鲸拖上船后，双方爆发对峙。在南极洲海域跟踪日本捕鲸船的“海洋守护协会”表示，日本捕鲸船企图冲撞他们的船只more
2月20日，巴基斯坦奎达，什叶派穆斯林为爆炸袭击案中的遇害者举行葬礼。巴基斯坦奎达16日一处蔬菜市场遭炸弹袭击，造成80多人死亡。 REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
2月20日，索尼公司在美国纽约召开发布会，发布新一代游戏主机Playstation 4，与会者等待发布会开始。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2月20日，耶路撒冷，孩子们准备庆祝犹太教节日普珥节(Purim)。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月20日，叙利亚阿勒颇，政府军在街道上巡逻。 REUTERS/George Ourfalian
2月20日，希腊雅典，防暴警察在大罢工期间跑过关闭的商店。希腊两大工会当日组织旗下员工举行了24小时的全国大罢工以及示威抗议活动，抗议希腊政府严苛的紧缩措施。 REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
德国一人银行 One man bank
(Reuters) - 德国巴登符滕堡州有一个仅居住着500人的小村Gammesfeld，小村里有一家一个人经营的银行，即德国信用合作银行体系的Gammesfeld信用合作银行。
HTC One亮相
(Reuters) -HTC公司在伦敦和纽约两地同时发布HTC本年度智能机新品HTC One。据介绍，该机搭载高通600四核处理器，采用了Android 4.1系统，拥有4.7英寸全高清屏幕和全铝制机身。
24小时时事新闻(2月21日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream
(Reuters) - 越来越多的新加坡年轻人正在放弃追寻“新加坡梦”的物质享受，投身去做他们喜欢的工作。
