24小时时事新闻（1月22日）
1月20日，乌克兰基辅，人们参加一名在交火中丧生的乌克兰士兵的葬礼。乌克兰军方发言人Andriy Lysenko称，该国军队当日在东部遭到俄罗斯正规军的攻击，双方发生了激烈交战。REUTERS/Gleb Garanichmore
1月20日，也门萨那，胡塞武装叛军站在一个遭破坏的哨所附近俯瞰总统府。刚刚达成停火协议的也门政府军和什叶派武装力量胡塞，20日又在首都萨那激烈交火。也门信息部长称，总统府已完全被叛军占领。REUTERS/Khaled Amore
1月20日，黎巴嫩南部Ahmad，黎巴嫩真主党高层穆罕默德•伊萨的儿子拿着枪支参加他的葬礼。多名黎巴嫩真主党成员在叙利亚库奈特拉省一座小镇查看地形时遭遇以色列发射的火箭弹袭击，其中6人丧生。REUTERS/Ali Hasmore
1月20日，尼泊尔加德满都，教徒在Swasthani Brata Katha节日上在河中洗圣浴前祈祷。为期一个月的印度教节日Swasthani Brata Katha拉开序幕，印度教徒在该节期间祈求更好、更幸福的生活。Rmore
1月19日，乍得Ngouboua，几名男子骑着骆驼渡过一个湖泊。 REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
1月20日，在柏林时装周上，一名纹身的女子观看设计师莉娜·霍希克(Lena Hoschek)的2015年秋冬服装秀。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1月20日，西班牙西南部Piornal，狂欢者在Jarramplas节上向敲锣过街的恶魔Jarramplas的扮演者投掷萝卜头，以驱赶噩运。REUTERS/Sergio Perez
1月20日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子经过一条封闭的公路。 REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
1月20日，德国慕尼黑，一名疑似加入极端组织“伊斯兰国”的德国男子Harun P.出庭受审。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
1月20日，美国洛杉矶，美国演员工会奖奖杯雕塑。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.