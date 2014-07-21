24小时时事新闻(7月22日) 24Hours
7月20日，加沙，一名医务人员救助一名在以色列炮轰中受伤的巴勒斯坦男子。自以色列8日发动对加沙的“护刃行动”以来，13天内大约400名巴勒斯坦人死亡，另有大约2600人受伤。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilmore
7月20日，加沙地带，巴勒斯坦民众搬动一名在以色列空袭中受伤的男子。REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
7月20日，以色列特拉维夫附近，以色列士兵为遇难的战友举行葬礼。以色列国防军20日在一份声明中证实，以军在当天的“护刃行动”地面进攻中共有13名士兵在加沙身亡。这也使得以军在此次行动中身亡士兵数量上升到18人。 REUTmore
7月20日，美国纽约，民众举行集会以支持以色列对加沙的行动。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
7月20日，在2014赛季F1德国大奖赛上，威廉姆斯车手菲利普·马萨发生碰撞事故。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
7月19日，两年半前侧翻的意大利邮轮“歌诗达·和谐”号借助外力浮起的航拍图。它将被拖至热那亚，以拆解处理。 REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection/Handout via Reuters
7月20日，美国Malott，人们查看在火灾中烧毁的房屋。美国华盛顿州凯斯凯地山区发生森林火灾，致使约100座房屋被毁，数百人无家可归。 REUTERS/David Ryder
7月20日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，什叶派穆斯林举行宗教仪式，纪念穆罕默德的女婿阿里·本·阿比·塔利卜(Ali ibn Abi Talib)。 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
7月20日，德国柏林附近，游客在海滨享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
7月20日，车手参加环法自行车赛15赛段。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
