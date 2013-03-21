24小时时事新闻(3月22日) 24Hours
3月20日，以色列特拉维夫本古里安机场，来访的美国总统奥巴马与以色列总理内塔尼亚胡出席欢迎仪式。奥巴马表示，他在第二任期内首次出访就选择以色列并不是偶然，而是因为两国都是民主国家，并且在很多方面有相似之处。作为以色列最强more
3月20日，耶路撒冷，在美国总统奥巴马抵达前，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡的妻子为其整理服装。 REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
3月20日，耶路撒冷，一名正统犹太教男子经过有关美国总统奥巴马的海报。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
3月20日，朝中社发布的照片显示朝鲜士兵参加军事演练。 REUTERS/KCNA
3月20日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，孩子们行走在贫民窟的小巷内。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
3月20日，法国巴黎，总统奥朗德在一个全球论坛上被与会妇女围绕着。 REUTERS/Pierre Verdy/Pool
3月20日，欧洲锦标赛高级摔跤比赛在格鲁吉亚第比利斯举行，乌克兰选手Tetyana Lavrenchuk(蓝衣)庆祝自己在女子摔跤59kg级比赛中打败对手，夺得铜牌。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvimore
3月20日，巴西里约热内卢，一名土著居民居住在废弃的印第安博物馆内。约有30人自2006年起居住在博物馆内，目前法院要求他们搬离这个废弃的博物馆。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
3月19日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，一名修女在弥撒中拿着教皇弗兰西斯一世的照片。REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
3月19日，陕西西安东郊一木材加工厂发生火灾。无伤亡人员报告。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月20日，英国伦敦，英国财政大臣奥斯本(George Osborne)离开唐宁街11号。奥斯本当日向国会提出预算报告，大幅下调英国今明两年经济增长预估。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3月20日，西班牙塞维利亚，西班牙广场一景。西班牙经济部长称该国于1月重返债市使融资紧缺局面开始逆转，尽管中小企业尚未受益。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
3月19日，智利圣地亚哥西南部科罗内尔海岸出现成千上万只死虾。当地居民称，是由于水体污染造成的死亡。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
3月20日，北京，著名球星贝克汉姆来到北京二中，与同学们进行了一场足球友谊赛。贝克汉姆当日抵达北京，开启了他的中国行活动的首站。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月20日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在房间内瞄准。 REUTERS/Giath Taha
3月18日，古巴哈瓦那，游客驾驶敞篷车经过一栋在翻新的建筑。REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
3月20日，美国俄亥俄州戴顿，詹姆斯麦迪逊队教练Matt Brady在美国大学生篮球联赛上指挥球队。 REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
3月20日，美国马里兰州贝塞斯达，美国第一夫人奥巴马带着爱犬Bo慰问军人家属。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
3月20日，也门萨那，人们坐在洪水淹没的汽车上。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
