24小时时事新闻(5月22日) 24Hours
5月19日，龙卷风靠近美国堪萨斯州南黑文市。一连串破坏力巨大的龙卷风裹挟冰雹19日袭击了美国中西部地区。REUTERS/Gene Blevins
5月20日，英国英格兰，哈里王子参加一个开业活动时逗弄一个婴儿。 REUTERS/Mark Richards/Pool
5月20日，萨尔瓦多首都圣萨尔瓦多附近萨尔科(Izalco)监狱，一名被关在监狱中的“马拉18”(Mara 18)犯罪团伙成员。REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
5月20日，英国伦敦，一名模特在切尔西花展上展示用鲜花设计的衣服。今年是伦敦切尔西花展一百周年。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
5月20日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一个孩子将羊扔入河中为其洗澡。REUTERS/Danish Ismail
5月20日，韩国首尔，一名少女身着传统服饰参加成人礼。这标志着这些年芳二十的男孩女孩们从这一天起将成为独立的个体。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月20日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图北部，来自不同国家的救援人员参加一个国际研讨班Kazspas，以分享救援过程中的经验。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
朝中社5月20日公布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩访问妙香山少年团野营所。REUTERS/KCNA
5月20日，黎巴嫩的黎波里，支持叙利亚反对派的逊尼派武装人员骑着摩托前去参加在冲突中死亡的同伴的葬礼。黎巴嫩北部城市的黎波里支持和反对叙利亚政府派别之间的武装冲突20日进入第二天，两天的冲突已造成至少3人死亡、约40人受more
黎巴嫩巴贝克，人们为亲叙利亚政府的武装人员举行葬礼。 REUTERS/Stringer
5月20日，越南第13届国会5次会议在首都河内召开。 REUTERS/Kham
5月20日，朝鲜新义州，朝鲜士兵在鸭绿江岸边吸烟休息。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
5月20日，西班牙韦尔瓦，信徒们聚集在埃尔罗西奥(El Rocio)神庙附近举行朝圣游行活动。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
5月20日，在法国戛纳电影节上，女星玛丽昂·歌迪亚(Marion Cotillard)亮相电影《血缘》(Blood Ties)展映礼。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
5月19日，叙利亚沙漠地区的Deir al-Zor，一栋遭毁坏的建筑。 REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
5月20日，在巴黎世乒赛男子单打决赛中，中国选手张继科以4比2战胜队友王皓，夺得冠军。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
5月20日，韩国首尔，韩国战争纪念馆内展览的导弹。美国国防部淡化朝鲜过去三天发射六枚短程导弹的影响，称朝鲜半岛局势相对而言并不是很紧张。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5月20日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马在白宫会见缅甸总统吴登盛。奥巴马赞扬到访的吴登盛领导缅甸走向政治经济改革，并表示美国将帮助缅甸走上“漫长、艰巨但正确的道路。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
5月20日，印度新德里，印度国大党主席索尼娅·甘地(Sonia Gandhi)等待会见中国国务院总理李克强。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
下一个
中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013
(Reuters) - 随着现在单身青年的不断增多、及其家里的催促和晚婚压力，社会出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为这些“剩男”、“剩女”们牵线搭桥。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
委内瑞拉厕纸荒 Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
(Reuters) - 由于担心卫生纸紧缺，大批委内瑞拉民众涌入超市抢购囤积卫生纸。
芭比梦幻屋 Barbie’s Dreamhouse
(Reuters) - 德国柏林近日举行“芭比娃娃梦幻屋”媒体巡回展出, 女孩们可以近距离体验芭比娃娃的梦幻生活。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.