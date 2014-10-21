24小时时事新闻（10月22日） 24Hours
10月20日，通过土耳其边境Suruc可看到，叙利亚重镇Kobani遭到空袭。 美国军方称，他们19日向在Kobani附近抗击“伊斯兰国”武装的叙利亚反对派空投了武器。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月20日，香港，政府总部外的一张桌子上用乐高玩具摆出民主示威者与防暴警察发生冲突的场景。示威者要求实现全面民主。此前北京在8月决定，2017年香港行政长官的参选人需要先经过由1,200人组成的提名委员筛选，并得到半数more
10月20日，印尼雅加达，新上任的总统佐科·维多多在就职典礼上发表演讲。佐科在7月大选中以微弱优势胜出，他曾经是一名家具商人，后来在政界迅速崛起，是印尼首位来自商界而非军政精英阶层的“草根”总统。 REUTERS/Darmore
10月20日，日本东京，法务大臣松岛绿(中)抵达首相府邸时被记者包围着。日本经济产业大臣小渊优子因政治资金丑闻当日提出辞呈，而法务大臣松岛绿也在被控违反选举法后辞职，这对于自2012年上台执政的安倍晋三来说是最重大的一项more
10月20日，西班牙马德里，埃博拉感染者、几内亚修女Paciencia Melgar在体内病毒清除后接受记者采访。REUTERS/Andrea Comas
10月20日，在上海时装周上，一名模特展示新品服装。REUTERS/Aly Song
10月19日，第三届翼装飞行世锦赛决赛在湖南张家界天门山景区举行，选手们在比赛中“飞行”。REUTERS/China Daily
10月20日，耶路撒冷，一名巴勒斯坦女子行走在其房屋附近。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
10月20日，利比里亚蒙罗维亚，一名埋葬人员为同伴喷洒消毒剂。继塞内加尔宣布埃博拉疫情结束后，世界卫生组织20日在日内瓦宣布，非洲国家尼日利亚的埃博拉疫情结束。 REUTERS/James Giahyue
10月20日，叙利亚大马士革郊区Duma，一个在空袭中受伤的孩子在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Badra Mamet
美国空袭伊斯兰国武装 ISIS
美国主导对“伊斯兰国”武装的空袭，在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼爆发激战。
香港“占中”危机继续 Mongkok HK
香港“占中”示威活动进入第四周，对峙气氛浓重，周末示威者与警方在旺角发生冲突。
24小时时事新闻(10月21日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
苹果发布新品 库克打“中国牌”Apple
苹果CEO库克主持新品发布会，发布新款iPad Air、iPad mini、iMac等多款新品，并在发布会上两次着重提到中国市场。
