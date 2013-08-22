24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。这是现年64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月21日，马来西亚云顶高原下山路段发生严重巴士意外，一辆往来云顶高原的公共巴士冲破栏杆坠入200公尺深的山谷内，导致37人死亡，16受伤。救援人员在现场进行施救。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月21日，叙利亚大马士革，遭毒气弹轰炸致死的民众尸体。叙利亚反对派称阿萨德政府当日在大马士革郊区实施毒气弹攻击，造成包括妇女和儿童在内数百人死亡。但叙利亚政府否认在冲突中动用化学武器的报道。 REUTERS/Bassamore
大马士革郊区Jesreen，一名遭受毒气弹袭击的男子戴着氧气罩呼吸。 REUTERS/Ammar Dar
8月21日，英国伦敦动物园开始对园内动物们进行一年一度的体检，测量体重和身高。工作人员为一只猫头鹰称体重。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8月21日，菲律宾邦板牙，居民在遭洪水淹没的饭馆吃饭。截至21日下午，“潭美”及西南季风带来的暴雨、洪涝和山体滑坡在菲律宾造成至少16人死亡。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
菲律宾奎松市，一位妈妈与女儿在被当做临时疏散中心的教堂休息。 REUTERS/Al Falcon
8月21日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一家医院在地震发生后将医护人员疏散至外面。墨西哥南部格雷罗州当日发生6.2级地震，目前尚无人员伤亡和重大财产损失报告。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
8月21日，泰国曼谷，收缴的假冒手表被销毁。泰国海关和警方当日销毁了90吨重的假冒伪劣商品，总价值超过4,900万美元。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
8月21日，在“新加坡仲夏夜空”的媒体预展活动上，Compagnie Retouramont舞蹈团悬在新加坡国家博物馆建筑上表演。REUTERS/Edgar Su
8月21日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名工人从卡车上卸载煤炭。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
8月16日，泰国曼谷，一对同性恋伴侣在超市购物。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
7月15日，澳大利亚阿纳姆地附近，一架波音767飞机飞行的影子映射在海面上。 REUTERS/David Gray
8月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名信徒在圣线节期间在手腕上系上圣线。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
8月21日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，37岁的女子Angelica Maribel Murillo因丈夫怀疑其有外遇而被砍掉双耳。据当地媒体报道，在2013年上半年约有225名女子被杀害。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabmore
8月21日，叙利亚阿勒颇Bustan al-Qasr与Bustan al-Qasr地区之间的通道，民众带着行李躲避政府军狙击手的射击。REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -日前有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政。据“脱北者”中的一些成员表示，朝鲜领导人金正恩正采取新对策，并承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School
(Reuters) -荷兰已有7所以“乔布斯”命名的学校开学，“乔布斯学校”完全抛弃了传统的教育方式，只使用iPad进行授课和学习。
薄熙来案在济南中院开庭审理 Bo Xilai's trial
(Reuters) -中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案8月22日在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。
薄熙来庭审在即 China awaits Bo Xilai's trial
(Reuters) -山东济南市中级人民法院发布公告，该院定于8月22日8时30分在第五法庭公开开庭审理被告人薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案。
