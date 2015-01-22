24小时时事新闻（1月23日）
1月21日，厄瓜多尔首都圣萨尔瓦多郊外，警察向媒体展示逮捕的黑帮“第18街道”(18th Street)成员。REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
1月21日，乌克兰基辅，一位妇女在一名在乌克兰东部冲突中牺牲的士兵葬礼上痛哭。乌克兰总统波罗申科指责俄罗斯派遣9,000名官兵到乌东部支援分裂武装。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
1月21日，澳网公开赛在墨尔本举行，加拿大选手尤金妮·布沙尔赛后自拍。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
1月21日，以色列特拉维夫，医护人员将一名在袭击事件中受伤的男子抬上救护车。以色列警方发言人称，21日，一名男子在特拉维夫的一辆公共汽车上捅伤十多人，遭到警方开枪打伤。 REUTERS/Yehoshua Yosef
1月21日，乌克兰东部顿涅茨克，乌克兰士兵与分裂主义分子作战。 REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
1月20日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马在国情咨文讲话结束后向其妻子米歇尔飞吻。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
1月21日，在柏林时装周上，一名模特展示华裔德国设计师William Fan的新品服装。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
朝中社1月21日发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察了平壤一家鞋厂，其妹妹金与正随行。金正恩要求提高鞋子质量，并要求提高制鞋时国产化材料的比重。 REUTERS/KCNA
1月21日，一名以色列士兵在以色列边境祈祷。近日，一位伊朗将军在以色列对戈兰高地的一次空袭中丧生。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
