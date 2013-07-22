24小时时事新闻(7月23日) 24Hours
7月21日，比利时布鲁塞尔，比利时新国王菲利普亲吻妻子马蒂尔德的手。当日，现年79岁的比利时国王阿尔贝特二世在比利时首都布鲁塞尔的皇宫签署退位诏书，其53岁长子、王储菲利普随后宣誓就任比利时第7任国王。REUTERS/Ymore
7月21日，日本东京，一名工作人员在计票中心搬运一个投票箱。日本联合执政的自民党和公明党当日在国会参议院选举中取得压倒性胜利，两党占据参议院过半数议席，从而终结了朝野政党分控众参两院的“扭曲国会”局面。 REUTERS/more
日本首相安倍晋三在自民党总部预测能赢得参议院选举的人选。REUTERS/Issei Kato
7月21日，美国旧金山，选手参加路易威登杯帆船赛。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
7月21日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像在圆月下的美景。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
7月21日，也门萨那，孩子在大清真寺祈祷。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
7月21日，加拿大温哥华，选手们参加第17届烂船湾裸跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
7月21日，阿联酋迪拜，挪威女室内设计师达利夫(Marte Deborah Dalelv)接受网络电话采访。达利夫在迪拜遭到性侵向警方报案，却反遭判刑16个月。 REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
7月21日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名示威者奔跑躲避印度安全部队发射的催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
7月21日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在屋内休息。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
7月21日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城附近的Tonanitla地区，墨西哥国家石油公司的一条输油管因有人非法偷盗，引发爆炸事故，至少造成7人受伤。 REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
7月21日，世界游泳锦标赛在西班牙巴塞罗那举行，法国队选手参加花样游泳自由组合项目预赛。REUTERS/Albert Gea
7月21日，埃及开罗，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者与一名士兵握手。埃及临时总统曼苏尔20日签署总统令，宣布将组建法律委员会修改于去年底通过的新宪法。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
7月21日，泰国曼谷，民众举行反政府示威游行活动，反对泰国总理英拉及前总理塔克辛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月21日，上海，一名女子在人民广场参与打水仗活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月10日，新加坡，一名工作人员在一艘支援船上工作。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
7月21日，也门萨那，人们为一名男子涂上眼粉kohl，在传统上被认为这可预防眼睛疾病。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
7月21日，巴拿马科隆，调查人员对从朝鲜“清川江”号船上发现的米格-21战机进行检查。巴拿马政府21日称，该国调查人员在对被扣的朝鲜“清川江”号船只卸货时，发现了2架米格-21战机。REUTERS/Carlos Jassmore
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
直击圣迭哥动漫展 Best of Comic-Con
(Reuters) -2013圣迭哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相，演绎大片里的经典角色。
好莱坞男星收入榜 Highest Paid Actors 2013
(Reuters) - 美国知名杂志《福布斯》公布好莱坞男星收入排行榜，《钢铁侠》男星小罗伯特·唐尼以7,500万美元称霸该榜单。
超级英雄重装上阵 Best of Comic-Con
(Reuters) -2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相，演绎大片里的经典角色。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.