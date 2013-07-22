版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 15:35 BJT

24小时时事新闻(7月23日) 24Hours

7月21日，比利时布鲁塞尔，比利时新国王菲利普亲吻妻子马蒂尔德的手。当日，现年79岁的比利时国王阿尔贝特二世在比利时首都布鲁塞尔的皇宫签署退位诏书，其53岁长子、王储菲利普随后宣誓就任比利时第7任国王。REUTERS/Yves Herman

7月21日，比利时布鲁塞尔，比利时新国王菲利普亲吻妻子马蒂尔德的手。当日，现年79岁的比利时国王阿尔贝特二世在比利时首都布鲁塞尔的皇宫签署退位诏书，其53岁长子、王储菲利普随后宣誓就任比利时第7任国王。REUTERS/Ymore

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，比利时布鲁塞尔，比利时新国王菲利普亲吻妻子马蒂尔德的手。当日，现年79岁的比利时国王阿尔贝特二世在比利时首都布鲁塞尔的皇宫签署退位诏书，其53岁长子、王储菲利普随后宣誓就任比利时第7任国王。REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 18
7月21日，日本东京，一名工作人员在计票中心搬运一个投票箱。日本联合执政的自民党和公明党当日在国会参议院选举中取得压倒性胜利，两党占据参议院过半数议席，从而终结了朝野政党分控众参两院的“扭曲国会”局面。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino

7月21日，日本东京，一名工作人员在计票中心搬运一个投票箱。日本联合执政的自民党和公明党当日在国会参议院选举中取得压倒性胜利，两党占据参议院过半数议席，从而终结了朝野政党分控众参两院的“扭曲国会”局面。 REUTERS/more

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，日本东京，一名工作人员在计票中心搬运一个投票箱。日本联合执政的自民党和公明党当日在国会参议院选举中取得压倒性胜利，两党占据参议院过半数议席，从而终结了朝野政党分控众参两院的“扭曲国会”局面。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 18
日本首相安倍晋三在自民党总部预测能赢得参议院选举的人选。REUTERS/Issei Kato

日本首相安倍晋三在自民党总部预测能赢得参议院选举的人选。REUTERS/Issei Kato

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
日本首相安倍晋三在自民党总部预测能赢得参议院选举的人选。REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 18
7月21日，美国旧金山，选手参加路易威登杯帆船赛。 REUTERS/Noah Berger

7月21日，美国旧金山，选手参加路易威登杯帆船赛。 REUTERS/Noah Berger

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，美国旧金山，选手参加路易威登杯帆船赛。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
4 / 18
7月21日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像在圆月下的美景。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

7月21日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像在圆月下的美景。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，巴西里约热内卢，基督像在圆月下的美景。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 18
7月21日，也门萨那，孩子在大清真寺祈祷。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

7月21日，也门萨那，孩子在大清真寺祈祷。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，也门萨那，孩子在大清真寺祈祷。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 18
7月21日，加拿大温哥华，选手们参加第17届烂船湾裸跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms

7月21日，加拿大温哥华，选手们参加第17届烂船湾裸跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，加拿大温哥华，选手们参加第17届烂船湾裸跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
7 / 18
7月21日，阿联酋迪拜，挪威女室内设计师达利夫(Marte Deborah Dalelv)接受网络电话采访。达利夫在迪拜遭到性侵向警方报案，却反遭判刑16个月。 REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

7月21日，阿联酋迪拜，挪威女室内设计师达利夫(Marte Deborah Dalelv)接受网络电话采访。达利夫在迪拜遭到性侵向警方报案，却反遭判刑16个月。 REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，阿联酋迪拜，挪威女室内设计师达利夫(Marte Deborah Dalelv)接受网络电话采访。达利夫在迪拜遭到性侵向警方报案，却反遭判刑16个月。 REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Close
8 / 18
7月21日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名示威者奔跑躲避印度安全部队发射的催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

7月21日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名示威者奔跑躲避印度安全部队发射的催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名示威者奔跑躲避印度安全部队发射的催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 18
7月21日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在屋内休息。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

7月21日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在屋内休息。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在屋内休息。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
10 / 18
7月21日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城附近的Tonanitla地区，墨西哥国家石油公司的一条输油管因有人非法偷盗，引发爆炸事故，至少造成7人受伤。 REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

7月21日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城附近的Tonanitla地区，墨西哥国家石油公司的一条输油管因有人非法偷盗，引发爆炸事故，至少造成7人受伤。 REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城附近的Tonanitla地区，墨西哥国家石油公司的一条输油管因有人非法偷盗，引发爆炸事故，至少造成7人受伤。 REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
Close
11 / 18
7月21日，世界游泳锦标赛在西班牙巴塞罗那举行，法国队选手参加花样游泳自由组合项目预赛。REUTERS/Albert Gea

7月21日，世界游泳锦标赛在西班牙巴塞罗那举行，法国队选手参加花样游泳自由组合项目预赛。REUTERS/Albert Gea

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，世界游泳锦标赛在西班牙巴塞罗那举行，法国队选手参加花样游泳自由组合项目预赛。REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
12 / 18
7月21日，埃及开罗，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者与一名士兵握手。埃及临时总统曼苏尔20日签署总统令，宣布将组建法律委员会修改于去年底通过的新宪法。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

7月21日，埃及开罗，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者与一名士兵握手。埃及临时总统曼苏尔20日签署总统令，宣布将组建法律委员会修改于去年底通过的新宪法。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，埃及开罗，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者与一名士兵握手。埃及临时总统曼苏尔20日签署总统令，宣布将组建法律委员会修改于去年底通过的新宪法。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
13 / 18
7月21日，泰国曼谷，民众举行反政府示威游行活动，反对泰国总理英拉及前总理塔克辛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

7月21日，泰国曼谷，民众举行反政府示威游行活动，反对泰国总理英拉及前总理塔克辛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，泰国曼谷，民众举行反政府示威游行活动，反对泰国总理英拉及前总理塔克辛。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 18
7月21日，上海，一名女子在人民广场参与打水仗活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

7月21日，上海，一名女子在人民广场参与打水仗活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，上海，一名女子在人民广场参与打水仗活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 18
7月10日，新加坡，一名工作人员在一艘支援船上工作。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

7月10日，新加坡，一名工作人员在一艘支援船上工作。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月10日，新加坡，一名工作人员在一艘支援船上工作。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 18
7月21日，也门萨那，人们为一名男子涂上眼粉kohl，在传统上被认为这可预防眼睛疾病。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

7月21日，也门萨那，人们为一名男子涂上眼粉kohl，在传统上被认为这可预防眼睛疾病。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，也门萨那，人们为一名男子涂上眼粉kohl，在传统上被认为这可预防眼睛疾病。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 18
7月21日，巴拿马科隆，调查人员对从朝鲜“清川江”号船上发现的米格-21战机进行检查。巴拿马政府21日称，该国调查人员在对被扣的朝鲜“清川江”号船只卸货时，发现了2架米格-21战机。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

7月21日，巴拿马科隆，调查人员对从朝鲜“清川江”号船上发现的米格-21战机进行检查。巴拿马政府21日称，该国调查人员在对被扣的朝鲜“清川江”号船只卸货时，发现了2架米格-21战机。REUTERS/Carlos Jassmore

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
7月21日，巴拿马科隆，调查人员对从朝鲜“清川江”号船上发现的米格-21战机进行检查。巴拿马政府21日称，该国调查人员在对被扣的朝鲜“清川江”号船只卸货时，发现了2架米格-21战机。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

下一个

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 7月 22日
直击圣迭哥动漫展 Best of Comic-Con

直击圣迭哥动漫展 Best of Comic-Con

(Reuters) -2013圣迭哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相，演绎大片里的经典角色。

2013年 7月 22日
好莱坞男星收入榜 Highest Paid Actors 2013

好莱坞男星收入榜 Highest Paid Actors 2013

(Reuters) - 美国知名杂志《福布斯》公布好莱坞男星收入排行榜，《钢铁侠》男星小罗伯特·唐尼以7,500万美元称霸该榜单。

2013年 7月 22日
超级英雄重装上阵 Best of Comic-Con

超级英雄重装上阵 Best of Comic-Con

(Reuters) -2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相，演绎大片里的经典角色。

2013年 7月 19日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐