24小时时事新闻(7月23日) 24hours
7月21日，乌克兰Torez火车站，法医团队检查火车上装载的马航坠毁客机遇难者遗体。马航坠毁客机近300名遇难者的大部分遗体和遗骸由一辆火车运离事发地点。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
7月21日，利比亚的黎波里国际机场，一架飞机在冲突中损毁。利比亚安全官员称，首都的黎波里国际机场20日遭遇宗教民兵武装发动的“最猛烈”袭击，机场设施严重损毁。REUTERS/Hani Amara
7月21日，加沙地带南部，一个受伤的孩子接受治疗。以色列进攻加沙地带导致平民伤亡人数不断上升，美国20日直接出面努力寻求停火。目前为止巴勒斯坦人的死亡人数已超过500人。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Musmore
7月21日，加沙城，逃离以色列炮火的巴勒斯坦人在联合国学校避难。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月21日，意大利吉廖岛，借助外力浮起的失事邮轮意大利“歌诗达·和谐”号浮在海面上。意大利“歌诗达·和谐”号将于7月22日被拖至热那亚，以拆解处理。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
英国王室公布威廉王子和凯特王妃于7月2日陪同乔治小王子在伦敦自然历史博物馆看蝴蝶展的全家福照片，纪念乔治小王子一周岁生日。据悉，乔治小王子的生日是7月22日。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
7月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，信徒参加名为"Bol Bom"的朝圣活动。虔诚的教徒要吟唱着湿婆神的名字赤脚徒步跑大约9英里。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
7月21日，保加利亚Stara Zagora，罗姆人站在屋顶上抗议拆迁。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
7月20日，美国迈阿密，一名模特在梅赛德斯-奔驰泳装秀上展示Belusso泳装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7月21日，世界击剑锦标赛在俄罗斯喀山举行，德国选手尼古拉斯·林巴赫庆祝自己打败对手。 REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
“钢铁侠”蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”Top-earning actors
福布斯公布好莱坞男星收入榜，小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr.)以7,500万美金的年收入称霸榜单，蝉联好莱坞“吸金王”。
加沙战火再起 逾500人丧生 Gaza offensive
以色列军队与哈马斯在加沙地带的冲突进入白热化，以军“护刃行动”已造成巴勒斯坦超过500人死亡，而以方的死伤人数也在上升。
韩国泥地狂欢节 Mud festival in Korea
韩国宝宁第17届泥浆节开幕，韩国民众展开为期七天的泥地狂欢。
中国哪些城市最吸引白领？ White-collar in China
智联招聘最新报告称，北京和深圳等大城市对白领的吸引力依然相当大，而全国范围内国企机关职位仍最受欢迎。
