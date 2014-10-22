24小时时事新闻(10月23日) 24Hours
10月21日，香港，示威者在街道上聆听学生领袖与香港政府间对话，学生领袖要求全面民主，而政府领导人则是试图结束长达数周的占中行动。一如各界广泛预期的是，对话没有重大突破。学生领袖尚未决定是否要进行第二轮对话。REUTERmore
10月21日，印度维伦达文，寡妇们点燃蜡烛和炮竹，庆祝排灯节到来。印度宗教圣地维伦达文(Vrindavan)，是印度神话中神灵的居住地，由于宗教和文化的原因这里聚集了9000多名寡妇，因此也被称为印度的寡妇之家。 REUmore
10月21日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃乘坐马车前去白金汉宫。英国威廉王子夫妇官邸发表声明称，威廉王子与凯特王妃的第二个孩子预产期在2015年4月。 REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
10月21日，土耳其边境Suruc，妇女为在打击叙利亚边境“伊斯兰国”的过程中牺牲的库尔德武装人员举行葬礼。美国主导对“伊斯兰国”武装的空袭，在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼爆发激战。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbamore
土耳其库尔德妇女在葬礼上举起胜利手势。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月21日，乌克兰利沃夫西部Yavoriv，乌克兰总理亚采纽克(右)访问国际维和行动和安全中心，驾驶装甲运兵车。REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
10月21日，意大利罗马，欧冠第三轮小组赛E组拜仁慕尼黑客场挑战罗马，球迷观看比赛时欢呼。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10月21日，希腊塞萨洛尼基，海边竖立着雕塑"伞"，亮起粉红灯以宣传全球女性乳腺癌防治。 REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
10月21日，加沙东部，巴勒斯坦艺术家Eyad Sabbah用玻璃纤维和粘土在废墟之中展出雕像，描绘在巴以冲突中巴勒斯坦人逃离家园的状态。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
10月21日，南非比勒陀利亚，庭审结束后，警车上的南非“刀锋战士”、残奥会明星奥斯卡·皮斯托瑞。皮斯托瑞斯当日因杀害女友被判刑五年，这场吸引了南非乃至世界目光的审判就此落幕。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibekomore
