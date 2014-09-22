24小时时事新闻(9月23日) 24hours
9月21日，在米兰时装周上，模特展示Dolce & Gabbana品牌2015春夏新装。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
9月20日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，叙利亚库尔德人从边境进入土耳其。土耳其副总理努曼·库尔图尔穆什当日称，因为担心“伊斯兰国”将要袭击叙利亚边境城镇科巴尼，在过去一天内，约有4.5万名叙利亚库尔德人越过叙土边境，进入土耳其，以more
9月21日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名司机在交换战俘期间坐在车内。当日，乌克兰军队与东部亲俄分裂武装在顿涅茨克北部地区互相交换战俘。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9月21日，美国纽约，民众在时代广场参加“全民气候大游行”。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
9月21日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，一名男子在洪水过后清理医院的淤泥。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
9月21日，阿尔巴尼亚地拉那，前来访问的罗马教皇方济各一世抵达后向民众挥手致意。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
9月21日，北京，中国网坛“一姐”李娜在国家网球场举行退役后的首个新闻发布会。李娜在中间几度落泪，但依旧表示对于退役的决定不后悔，也不会再复出，因为自己已经尽力了，她称自己“是在最好的时间和大家说再见”。 REUTERmore
9月21日，世界男子排球锦标赛在波兰卡托维茨举行，德国选手庆祝他们夺得第三名。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
9月21日，在西班牙圣塞巴斯蒂安国际电影节上，西班牙男星安东尼奥·班德拉斯拥抱机器人科幻电影《Automata》中所用到的一个机器人。 REUTERS/Vincent West
9月21日，墨西哥圣何塞德尔卡波在飓风奥迪尔过后场景。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
