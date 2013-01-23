24小时时事新闻(1月24日) 24Hours
1月22日，巴西圣保罗，艺术家Eduardo Kobra(中)创作关于建筑大师Oscar Niemeyer题材的作品。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
1月22日，以色列耶路撒冷，一名极端正统犹太教徒在投票者投票。以色列当日提前举行第19届议会选举，34个政党角逐议会120席位，席位最多党将组阁。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
1月22日，以色列特拉维夫，“拥有未来党”支持者庆祝大选结果。以色列中央选举委员会23日公布计票结果，总理内塔尼亚胡领导的政党联盟“利库德集团-以色列是我们的家园”在议会选举中赢得31个议席，成为议会第一大党。 REUTmore
1月22日，澳大利亚墨尔本，球迷在罗德·拉沃竞技场内观看澳网公开赛。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
印度新德里，一名妇女在办公室内展示随身携带的手枪(摄于1月16日)。在印度“黑公交轮奸案”发生后，印度国内女性人身安全问题成为舆论关注的焦点。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月22日，英国哈里王子在阿富汗服役期间照片曝光，照片摄于2012年10月22日。哈里王子于当日结束在阿富汗长达5个月的任务，启程返回英国。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
1月22日，阿富汗迈万德，阿富汗国民士兵打排球休闲。 REUTERS/Andrew Burton
1月22日，印度Kota，一名11岁的少女帮父亲运砖。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
1月22日，印尼登巴萨，现年56岁的英国妇女Lindsay Sandiford在法庭内用围巾遮挡面部。她因去年5月被当地警方发现手提箱内衬内藏有4.8千克可卡因，而被当地法庭判处死刑，称其损坏了当地作为旅游胜地的形象。 more
1月21日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，行人的影子投射在墙壁上。 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
1月22日，墨西哥埃卡特佩克，警员在联合治安行动中站岗。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1月22日，俄罗斯莫斯科，人们在国家杜马外抗议有关禁止宣传同性恋的法律。俄罗斯政府和东正教堂正在推进一项法律――向未成年人传播“鸡奸、同性恋、双性恋和变性”信息将被视为违法行为，其中还包括取缔一切提倡同性恋权利的公开活动more
1月22日，玻利维亚拉巴斯，一名军官为总统卫队成员喂糖果。 REUTERS/Gaston Brito
1月22日，马里海雷马科诺，农民在田间劳作。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
1月22日，“艺术登陆新加坡”博览会在滨海湾金沙会展中心举行，澳大利亚艺术家展示艺术作品。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月22日，利比亚班加西，一位居民展示死于火灾的鸟。 REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
1月22日，叙利亚大马士革，一名自由军狙击手在一栋房子内瞄准。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
