24小时时事新闻(7月24日) 24hours

7月22日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名调查人员在马航MH17客机被击落现场调查。马来西亚交通部副部长Aziz Kaprawi称，马航MH17客机的黑匣子将被送往英国的一家实验室进行分析。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyemore
7月22日，乌克兰哈尔科夫，乌克兰警察在装载着马航坠毁客机遇难者遗体的火车附近站岗。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
7月22日，以色列里雄莱锡安，一名以色列士兵的女友在其墓地前痛哭。以色列对加沙的“防务之刃”军事行动当地时间22日进入第15天，而以军的地面进攻也已经进行了5天。加沙的死亡人数已超过600人，而以军的阵亡总数也达到了27more
7月22日，加沙城，一名巴勒斯坦妇女行走在以色列空袭而造成的居民楼废墟附近。联合国称，在人口密集的加沙地区，巴勒斯坦平民已没有安全的地方能躲避以色列的军事打击，儿童为此付出的代价最为惨重。 REUTERS/Mohammmore
7月22日，加沙地带中部，亲属在一名“巴勒斯坦伊斯兰圣战组织”成员的葬礼上痛哭。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
7月22日，耶路撒冷附近，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在其同伴的葬礼上鸣枪。REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
7月22日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，巴勒斯坦人举行示威活动抗议以色列对加沙的“护刃行动”。 REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
7月22日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，非法居住在“大卫塔”(Tower of David)的居民准备乘坐公共汽车前往新居。委内瑞拉加拉加斯45层高的“大卫塔”自从1994年被废弃后，逐渐聚集了数千名无家可归的平民，成为一个大贫民more
4月3日，上海，一名维族男子(右)行走在外滩。据统计，上海市居住着5254名维吾尔族人。REUTERS/Aly Song
7月22日，乌克兰基辅，乌克兰执政党与前总统亚努科维奇所在的地区党在议会上演全武行，当天乌克兰议会经过局部动员通过了一项总统令。REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
