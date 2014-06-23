24小时时事新闻(6月24日) 24hours
6月22日，2014年巴西世界杯G组第二轮美国对阵葡萄牙在马瑙斯亚马逊球场举行，美国队队长邓普西进球。在此次比赛中，葡萄牙2比2平美国。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
6月22日，戈兰高地，一名以色列士兵行走在一个坦克附近。以色列军方称，叙利亚炮火22日越过戈兰高地以叙“边界”，击中一辆以方运水车，一名15岁少年身亡，另有两人受伤。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
6月22日，英国伦敦，服务人员召开会议，为即将举行的温布尔登网球锦标赛做准备。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
6月22日，西班牙南部Zahara de la Sierra，一名神父参加圣体节游行。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
6月22日，乌克兰基辅，一名安全部队士兵帮助战友调整头盔。 乌克兰政府军与亲俄分裂主义力量当日激烈交战，这使得让乌克兰当局单方宣布的停火进一步承压。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
6月22日，俄罗斯莫斯科，总统普京出席卫国战争爆发73周年纪念仪式时献花。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
6月22日，科索沃米索维察镇，一名北约士兵在阻止示威活动时放置带刺铁丝网。 REUTERS/Hazir Reka
6月22日，法国波尔多，民众高温天气时享受清凉。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
6月19日，浙江龙游县，一名吸毒人员在十里坪强制隔离戒毒所内与一个假人摔跤。 REUTERS/William Hong
6月22日，罗马尼亚国际航展在布加勒斯特伯尼亚萨机场举行，一名女子拍摄飞行表演队的特技飞行。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
