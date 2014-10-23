24小时时事新闻(10月24日) 24Hours
10月22日，加拿大渥太华，议会大楼遭到枪击后不久，加拿大保守党会议室的场景。加拿大首都渥太华当日发生枪击事件，一名士兵被击中身亡，议会大楼遭到袭击。闯进议会大楼的一枪手被击毙，总理哈珀安全转移。 REUTERS/MP more
10月22日，以色列耶律哥附近，一名基督徒在洗礼圣地Qasr el-Yahud浸在水中。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
9月6日，积雪覆盖的肯考迪亚地区美景。肯考迪亚地区位于巴控克什米尔，地处喀喇昆仑山脉的中心，是Baltoro冰川和Godwin-Austen冰川的交汇处。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
10月22日，梵蒂冈，教皇方济各一世在例行接见信徒期间，一阵风将其斗篷掀起。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10月22日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，贫民区的孩子们站在学校外面。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
10月22日，西班牙北非飞地梅利利亚，大约400名移民试图爬过边境墙，进入西班牙境内。REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
10月22日，英国布里斯托尔，英国神秘涂鸦大师“班克斯”(Banksy)在一幢建筑外墙以17世纪名画《戴珍珠耳环的少女》为原型创作的涂鸦画，遭到不明人士的破坏。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
10月21日，塞拉利昂弗里敦，医护人员搬运埃博拉感染者的遗体。世界卫生组织称，截至10月19日，已有至少4,877人因感染埃博拉病毒死亡，至少9,936个病例记录在案，但实际死亡病例或许要多达三倍。REUTERS/Josmore
10月22日，香港，警察在雨中警戒。香港示威者计划当日一路游行到特首梁振英的官邸，以表达争取更大民主的呼声。上日学生代表与政府官员之间的对话未能打破僵局。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月22日，泰国曼谷，涉嫌杀害英国游客的缅甸嫌犯Win Zaw Htun的父母抵达曼谷后，拿着泰国国王普密蓬·阿杜德的照片接受记者采访。 上个月15日，两名英国游客大卫·米勒和汉娜·维特里奇被发现卧尸在龟岛海滩上，泰国more
下一个
加拿大国会枪击案 Shootings in Canada's capital
加拿大首都渥太华周三发生枪击事件，一名士兵被击中身亡，议会大楼遭到袭击。闯进议会大楼的一枪手被击毙，哈珀安全转移。
港府与学生对话无重大突破 Hong Kong
香港学生领袖与政府周二晚进行对话，但对话无重大突破，学生领袖尚未决定是否要进行第二轮对话。
24小时时事新闻(10月23日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
上海时装周大放异彩 Shanghai Fashion Week
上海时装周旨在弘扬中国原创设计力量，培养扶持优秀设计师，助推自主品牌创新发展。
