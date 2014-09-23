24小时时事新闻(9月24日) 24hours
9月22日，加沙城，一个巴勒斯坦孩子在毁坏的房屋外面使用手电筒。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
9月22日，加沙，一个巴勒斯坦孩子站在毁坏的家中向外张望。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
9月22日，美国纽约，一名舞蹈演员在时代广场拍摄照片。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9月22日，伊拉克北部Gwar，库尔德族武装人员在前线保持警戒。REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
9月20日，尼加拉瓜马那瓜，一个罹患癌症的女孩在成人礼上与一个军校学员跳舞。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
9月22日，尼日利亚拉各斯，一个学校工作人员测量小学生的体温。世界卫生组织22日公布埃博拉疫情的最新状况报告，称在西非蔓延的埃博拉病毒已经导致2811人死亡。另外，塞内加尔和尼日利亚的疫情已经基本被抑制。REUTERS/more
9月22日，以色列内盖夫沙漠，非洲移民在一个拘留营外面祈祷。拘留营是以色列政府为非洲移民提供的“住所”并保证大家可以自由出入，但管理制度和监狱一样，每天要进行三次点名，要求所有移民晚上必须住在拘留营，所以引起非洲移民的强more
9月22日，比利时布鲁塞尔大广场，88岁的爵士歌手托尼·班奈特与Lady Gaga合作演唱会发布会。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
9月17日，泰国曼谷，移民工人踢藤球。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
9月22日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，库尔德示威者与土耳其安全部队士兵发生冲突。据悉，土耳其已开放多个口岸，大约60000名来自叙利亚的难民涌入土耳其境内，他们逃亡的目的是躲避伊斯兰国的袭击。 REUTERS/Murad Semore
