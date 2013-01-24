24小时时事新闻(1月25日) 24Hours
1月23日，美国国务卿希拉里在华盛顿出席国会有关去年9月美国驻利比亚班加西领馆遇袭事件的听证会，这将是她最后一次以美国最高外交官的身份出席国会听证。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
1月23日，叙利亚大马士革，毁于政府军轰炸的大楼残骸。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
1月23日，印度新德里，士兵等待共和日阅兵式彩排开始。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
1月23日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，芭蕾舞演员在一个比赛上表演。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
1月23日，美国芝加哥，一处仓库着火后表面被冰雪覆盖。REUTERS/John Gress
1月23日，第43届世界经济论坛在瑞士达沃斯举行，此次年会以“为持久发展注入活力”为主题，着重围绕全球经济风险、重建经济活力、增强社会抵御风险的韧性等三大议题进行250余场研讨会。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauemore
1月23日，法国巴黎，一名模特在法国设计师高缇耶(Jean Paul Gaultier)高级定制时装秀上展示新品服装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
1月23日，克罗地亚萨格勒布，警察在爆炸现场爆炸现场调查。萨格勒布中央广场当日发生爆炸，无人员伤亡。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
1月23日，英国苏格兰费希布里奇，西伯利亚雪橇犬为一场狗拉雪橇活动训练。REUTERS/David Moir
1月23日，叙利亚阿勒颇，人们排队领取捐赠的衣物。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
1月23日，英国伦敦，首相卡梅伦发表欧盟政策演讲，宣布如果自己领导的保守党在2015年的大选中获胜，将会就是否脱离欧盟举行全民公投。但他同时强调，即便英国离开欧盟，也不意味着不再与欧洲其他国家合作，“英国这么做并不是要拉more
1月23日，英国苏格兰克雷盖拉希，一名桶匠在斯贝塞木桶制造厂(Speyside Cooperage)搬运一个木桶。 REUTERS/David Moir REUTERS/David Moir
1月22日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，交火现场遗留的一把手枪。墨西哥警方与武装人员发生交火，造成至少两人死亡。 REUTERS/Stringer
1月23日，俄罗斯季夫诺戈斯克，一名退伍海军士兵在叶尼塞河洗澡后上岸穿衣服。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
1月23日，在澳网公开赛上，小威在女单四分之一决赛上对阵史蒂芬(Sloane Stephens)。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
1月23日，约旦河西岸城市伯利恒，巴勒斯坦人观看遭以色列士兵射杀的一名巴勒斯坦女子的葬礼。REUTERS/Ammar Awad
