24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours
7月23日，英国伦敦，英国威廉王子和凯特王妃走出圣玛丽医院，让世人首次目睹小王子的摸样。小王子是英国王位的第三顺位继承人。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7月23日，英国伦敦，切尔西退休军官庆祝凯特王妃产子。REUTERS/Neil Hall
7月22日，叙利亚戴尔泽尔，一名反对派武装士兵在交火中射击。REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
7月23日，美国纽约，纽约市长候选人安东尼·韦纳(Anthony Weiner)出席新闻发布会。寻求民主党纽约市长候选人资格的前纽约市众议员安东尼·韦纳再传丑闻，和年轻女子进行网络性爱并传送裸露性器官的照片给对方。威纳坦more
7月11日，以色列特拉维夫附近，一名巴勒斯坦工人在建筑工地整理用来睡觉的床垫。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
7月23日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马在白宫接见了路易斯维尔大学红雀队，获赠球棒和球衣。据悉，路易斯维尔大学红雀队是2013年美国大学生体育协会(NCAA)男子棒球总冠军。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7月23日，马里巴马科，一名抱着孩子的女子在选民名单上寻找自己的名字。马里总统选举第一轮投票将于7月28日举行，如没有候选人在第一轮投票中获得绝对多数选票，将于8月11日举行第二轮选举。 REUTERS/Joe Pennmore
7月23日，秘鲁利马，病人准备参加游行活动，以庆祝独立日。 REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
7月23日，河南洛阳，小浪底水利枢纽多个排水洞和排沙洞开启，黄河水浊浪翻滚一泻千里。当日，小浪底水库下泄流量达每秒2000立方米。 REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
7月23日，阿富汗喀布尔，两名女子在大风天中步行。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
7月23日，西班牙马德里动物园，一头豹子打呵欠。REUTERS/Juan Medina
7月23日，西班牙马拉加附近小村胡斯卡，名模伊娃·冈萨雷斯(Eva Gonzalez)参加电影《蓝精灵2》的宣传活动。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
7月23日，巴西里约热内卢，朝圣者在海边欢呼。罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世22日开始对巴西进行为期一周的访问。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
7月22日，阿尔及利亚阿尔及尔警校举行毕业典礼，庆祝第51届国家警察日。 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
7月23日，印度新德里，一个穆斯林孩子坐在一栋建筑顶部。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
7月23日，辽宁沈阳，沈阳大学教授解勇用缝衣针制作一个海狸塑像。这个塑像的皮毛被缝衣针所代替，象征人们获取皮毛制品给动物带来的苦痛，呼吁人们拒绝皮草，爱护动物。REUTERS/Stringer
7月23日，墨西哥斯特拉－古铁雷斯，一个检查站的X射线设备探测一个装载着非法移民的拖车。 REUTERS/Attorney General's Office/Handout
7月23日，巴西里约热内卢，Varginha贫民区的一名男子躺在地面上睡觉。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
英国小王子亮相 Royal baby boy
(Reuters) -英国威廉王子和凯特王妃周二走出伦敦圣玛丽医院，让世人首次目睹小王子的摸样。小王子是英国王位的第三顺位继承人。
皇室宝贝大比拼 Royal babies 2013
(Reuters) -受到全球媒体和民众关注的英国“王室宝宝”在7月22日晚诞生。各国皇室宝贝们含着金汤匙出生，一直是媒体关注的热点。
30岁以下最吸金艺人 Top-earning celebs under 30
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布30岁以下最赚钱明星排行榜，27的Lady Gaga吸金8,000万美元，称霸榜单。Lady Gaga不仅唱功卓越、吸金能力强，在造型方面也非常时尚大胆，夺人眼球。
