24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours

7月23日，加沙地带南部，两名男子在医院痛哭其亲属在以色列炮轰中丧生。联合国人权事务高级专员Navi Pillay表示，以色列在加沙“很可能”犯下了战争罪，这番言论加剧了以色列的压力。加沙冲突已导致687名巴勒斯坦人死亡more
6月17日，印度瓦拉纳西，亲属在“救赎之家”安慰一名即将死亡的105岁老人。瓦拉纳西为印度教圣地，印度教徒认为能在瓦拉纳西死去就能够超脱生死轮回的厄运，另外，在瓦拉纳西的恒河畔火化并将骨灰洒入河中也能超脱生前的痛苦。REmore
6月21日，印度瓦拉纳西，一名88岁的老人(右)在“救赎之屋”死亡。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7月23日，阿富汗马扎里沙里夫，士兵在德国国防部长冯德莱恩(Ursula von der Leyen)的欢迎仪式结束后卷起红地毯。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
7月23日，意大利吉廖岛，工作人员对失事两年半的意大利“歌诗达·和谐”号邮轮进行浮起工作。该邮轮将被拖至热那亚，以便拆解处理。 REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
7月23日，法国巴黎，民众举行抗议以色列对加沙军事行动的示威活动，其将抗议标语放在地上。REUTERS/Benoit Tessie
7月23日，英国英格兰，一名游客在海边享受日光浴。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月23日，泰国曼谷，泰国前总理英拉和儿子现身苏凡纳布国际机场，致意媒体。据当地媒体分析，英拉此行将前往法国，其哥哥他信将在26日来65岁生日。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
7月23日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，信徒在苏丹艾哈迈德清真寺祈祷。 REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
7月23日，德国慕尼黑，音乐家Stefan Aaron在机场上空的飞行“天毯”上弹钢琴。这块特殊材质制成“天毯”由直升飞机吊在半空中。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
全球富豪密集城市榜 Millionaires Cities
Spear's杂志和研究公司WealthInsight联合发布的数据显示，全球富豪最集中的城市是摩纳哥城，平均每10个人中就有3个是富豪。亚洲富豪密度排名最前的则是新加坡。
塑料瓶漂流船 Plastic bottle boat
捷克宁布尔克，一群年轻人利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。
