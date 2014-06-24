24小时时事新闻(6月25日) 24hours
6月23日，2014年巴西世界杯小组赛B组比赛在圣保罗举行，智利球员桑切斯(右)与荷兰球员争吵。在此次比赛中，荷兰2比0击败智利，三连胜夺得小组头名。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
6月23日，云南一航空公司一航班上，空姐穿着巴西队服为旅客服务。2014巴西世界杯期间，该航空公司在所有航班上开展“世界杯足球赛”机上特色服务活动。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
6月23日，南苏丹朱巴，舞蹈演员等待好莱坞男星福里斯特·惠特克(Forest Whitaker)前来慰问。 REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
6月4日，湖南石门县鹤山村，一名砷中毒的村民展示背部的疮口。湖南北部鹤山村，上世纪中叶发现了大量矿石，采用人工土法烧制雄黄炼制砒霜，随着开采不断深入，方圆30平方公里遭到严重污染，村子里时常有人患各种疾病，20年间先后有more
6月23日，西班牙梅诺卡岛Ciutadella，当地民众庆祝圣约翰节。 REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
6月24日，西班牙希洪，民众庆祝传统节日圣胡安仲夏节。据了解，圣胡安节是西班牙最热闹的节日之一，仲夏夜晚人们在街道和广场上鸣放爆竹和烟花，并燃起篝火，将废弃的物品付之一炬。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
6月23日，黎巴嫩首都贝鲁特，人们聚集在自杀式汽车炸弹袭击现场。黎巴嫩首都贝鲁特南郊发生自杀式汽车炸弹袭击，除自杀式袭击者被当场炸死外，袭击还造成15人受伤。 REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
6月23日，日本东京，自民党的东京都议员铃木章浩(左)在都政府向受奚落的女都议员盐村文夏道歉。女议员盐村文夏在都议会例行质询时遭铃木章浩奚落称“赶紧结婚去吧”，引发巨大争议。 REUTERS/Kyodo
6月22日，克罗地亚罗维尼，一名潜水员在著名的沉船Baron Gautsch处潜水。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
6月21日，巴西阿雷格里港，人们观看酒吧里的舞者跳舞。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
世界杯发型秀 World Cup hair
世界杯是球星的舞台，许运动员在头发上大做文章，引领时尚潮流。
身价最高的世界杯球队 Most Expensive FIFA Teams
福布斯网站近日公布本届巴西世界杯身价最高的国家队，巴西国足以7.18亿美元位居榜首。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(5)
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
