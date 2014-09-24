24小时时事新闻（9月25日） 24hours
9月19日，塞拉利昂弗里敦，一名孕妇感染埃博拉病毒后被抬入救护车。研究人员称，西非埃博拉病毒感染者数量最早可能在11月突破2万人，除非实行严密的感染控制措施；疫情也可能持续数年。REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEFmore
9月23日，美国洛杉矶码头上发生大火，洛杉矶消防局出动5艘灭火船，两小时后扑灭大火，无人伤亡，码头的三分之一被烧毁，船只全部安全转移。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9月23日，英国苏格兰举行莱德杯高尔夫球赛，球手马丁·凯默尔等在赛前进行练习。REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
9月23日，英国兰鲁斯特，一个茶室房屋外面长满爬山虎，在秋季时变成红色小屋。 REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
9月23日，联盟号TMA-14M飞船被运送至哈萨克斯坦拜科努尔航天发射场，一名士兵在现场站岗。联盟号TMA-14M飞船将于9月26日搭载美国航天员Barry Wilmore、俄罗斯航天员Elena Serova 和 Almore
9月23日，乌克兰东部小镇Nizhnaya Krinka，一名亲俄武装分子站在一个毁坏的工厂前。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9月20日，北京，住宅楼笼罩在雾霾中。国际知名投行瑞银集团首席中国经济学家汪涛表示，尽管中国未来仍会出台一些刺激政策，但国内房地产市场下行趋势难以扭转，中国经济自今年第四季起至明年将减速前行，不排除出现硬着陆的极端情况。more
9月23日，伊拉克北部Gwar，库尔德族武装人员在营地警戒。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
9月23日，在仁川亚运会上，中国选手尚春松参加女子体操个人全能决赛。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
9月23日，美国导弹巡洋舰“菲律宾海号”(USS Philippine Sea)在阿拉伯海湾，向叙利亚境内的伊斯兰国控制区发射“战斧”巡航导弹。照片是从在海湾游弋的美国乔治•布什号航母上拍到的。REUTERS/Mass more
2014年度十佳手机 Ten Best Mobile
各大厂商年度新品在九月新机发布狂潮后告一段落，科技网站Techradar评出2014年度十佳手机排行榜。
癌症少女集体成人礼 Cancer Quinceanera
在拉丁美洲的大部分地区，女孩年满15岁都要参加成人礼，表示已经结束少女时代、步入成年人的行列。近日，一场特殊的集体成人礼在尼加拉瓜首都马那瓜举行，几十名身患癌症和白血病的女孩成为这场成人礼的主角。
WTA最新排名 李娜退役仍进前五
WTA公布最新一期世界女单排名，尽管已宣布因伤退役结束职业生涯，但李娜仍然上升一名位列第五。
24小时时事新闻(9月24日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
