24小时时事新闻(4月26日) 24Hours
4月24日，孟加拉首都达卡郊区萨瓦尔镇发生楼房倒塌事故，已造成至少147人死亡，1600多人受伤。这是孟加拉国有史以来发生的最严重的楼房倒塌事故。(伤亡人员的家属难过不已。) REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
4月24日，希腊雅典，一个亚美尼亚小孩在土耳其使馆附近的示威活动中手拿玫瑰。数以百计的亚美尼亚人游行纪念“亚美尼亚大屠杀”98周年。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
4月24日，英国豪恩斯洛，孩子们在用于减小希斯罗机场噪音的土坯屋玩耍。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4月25日，澳大利亚悉尼，一个孩子拿着牺牲祖父的照片参加澳新军团日游行。澳新军团日，又称“澳纽军团日”，这是纪念1915年4月25日，在加里波利之战牺牲的澳大利亚和新西兰军团(简称澳新军团)将士的日子。 REUTERS/more
4月23日，叙利亚边界城镇特尔阿布雅德，一名反对派武装士兵与一个孩子拿着武器。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
4月24日，印度新德里，两名男子在打烊的街边小摊上睡觉。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
4月24日，美国波士顿马拉松赛爆炸袭击案发生的街道上放着鲜花。美国联邦调查局23日通报，波士顿爆炸案疑犯焦哈尔·萨纳耶夫的伤势好转，趋于稳定。REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
一名波士顿爆炸案幸存者在事发地接受拥抱。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
4月24日，四川省雅安市芦山县强震发生后，一些养鱼场损失严重，目前10万余斤受灾死亡的冷水鱼已开始腐烂，为紧急清理，武警官兵已赶到当地进行协助。 REUTERS/China Daily
4月24日，印度泰米尔纳德邦小村库瓦甘，变性人参加一年一度的阉人节。 REUTERS/Babu
4月24日，在格鲁吉亚第比利斯时装周上，模特等待展示Atelier Kikala品牌服装。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
4月24日，梵蒂冈，教皇弗朗西斯一世在每周例行接见时祈祷。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
4月24日，美国华盛顿，两名男子在雷伯恩众议院大厦步上楼梯。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4月23日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，韩国男子组合Super Junior举行世界巡回演唱会。REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
澳大利亚联邦警察已逮捕了一名男子，该男子自称是黑客组织Lulz Security(LulzSec)的头目。据了解，黑客组织“LulzSec”因入侵美国CIA等网站而“闻名”。REUTERS/Australian Fedemore
4月24日，波兰华沙，文化科学宫的美丽夜景。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
4月24日，北京街道上飘着成团杨絮。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月24日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，民众在议会大厦外面举行反政府抗议活动时，通过电视屏幕观看司法改革法案。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
《人物》美女榜 PEOPLE's Most Beautiful List
(Reuters) - 美国女星格温妮丝·帕特洛击败流行音乐天后碧昂丝，荣登《人物》杂志”2013年最美女性“榜首。入榜的还有奥斯卡影后詹妮弗·劳伦斯和“黑珍珠”哈莉·贝瑞等。
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
年轻消费者是中国经济转型关键 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -在中国政府努力进行一场关键的宏观经济转型，即促消费减投资之时，年轻消费者或许是这场转型的关键。中国的这场经济转型不仅是新领导层所致力于的，也是全世界所期待的。
年轻人思维方式在改变中国经济版图 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -年轻人思维方式的转变，加上河南等昔日贫困省份的庞大人口越来越富裕，这正在改变中国经济版图。
