24小时时事新闻(8月26日) 24Hours
8月24日，加沙地带，巴勒斯坦人为一个男童举行葬礼。巴勒斯坦卫生部官员称，加沙地区有2,085人丧生，其中多数是平民。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
8月24日，加沙城，一个巴勒斯坦孩子通过车窗观看遭以色列空袭毁坏的房屋废墟。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
8月24日，科特迪瓦阿比让，塞内加尔选手Ahmed Gueye参加西非国家经济共同体的摔跤比赛。 REUTERS/Luc Gnago
8月24日，阿富汗喀布尔， 阿富汗国民军女军官参加毕业典礼。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
8月24日，美国加州纳帕，一个酒吧震后场景。美国加州旧金山北部地区当日发生里氏6.0级地震，造成逾100人受伤，不少历史悠久的建筑受损，一些房屋起火，纳帕谷周边断电。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8月24日，利比亚的黎波里国际机场，一架飞机遭毁坏。利比亚米苏拉塔民兵武装的一位指挥官23日称，该民兵武装当天从津坦民兵武装手中夺取了对首都的黎波里国际机场的控制权。REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
8月24日，乌克兰为庆祝独立在首都基辅举行阅兵式。亲俄反叛势力则在主要据点街道上展示俘获的乌政府军，以示抗议。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
8月24日，美国加州英格伍德，美国乡村音乐小天后泰勒·斯威夫特在MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖礼上献唱。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月24日，瑞士苏黎世东部小村Mollis，一名男子驾驶其老爷车Riley参加经典英国车会展。约有1,300人参加此次会展。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
8月24日，马耳他圣朱利安镇举行圣朱利安宗教节日，一名男子在传统比赛“gostra”中从一根涂满油脂的长杆上滑下。圣朱利安是该镇的守护神。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
冰桶大挑战 Ice Bucket Challenge
ALS冰桶挑战近日席卷科技、娱乐和体育圈，迅速在社交网络上风靡，大部分选择挑战冰桶的知名人士，也同时为公益组织捐出善款。
政要爱度假 On Vacation 2014
盘点总统的假期生活。对于欧美领导人来说，最长的年假时间是在8月，这段时间是欧美政要传统上习惯休年假的时间。但是，休不休假，休多长假，在哪里休假，总统、首相不能随心所欲，得考虑国内的政治情况、经济状况，做出妥协。
本周中国区精选(8月15日-22日)
聚焦8月15日至22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球十大宜居城市 Top 10 Cites
经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。
