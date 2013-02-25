24小时时事新闻(2月26日) 24Hours
2月24日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵缝制一块布。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
一名反对派武装士兵发射火箭时掩护自己。 REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在好莱坞杜比剧院举行，《少年派的奇幻漂流》摄影师劳迪奥·米兰达(Claudio Miranda)(右)领着家人亮相红毯。劳迪奥·米兰达获得最佳摄影奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
主持人塞思·麦克法兰(Seth MacFarlane)和威廉·夏特纳(William Shatner)开启奥斯卡金像奖颁奖礼。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月24日，阿富汗喀布尔，安全士兵在自杀式袭击现场进行调查。两名自杀性袭击者试图接近国家安全委员会，安全部队将两人击毙。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
2月24日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，男子Luis Amezquita在大街上练习极限运动“走绳”。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
2月24日，约旦河西岸希伯伦，巴勒斯坦示威者在冲突中向以色列士兵发射鞭炮。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
2月24日，意大利罗马，一个孩子在投票站等待投票的妈妈。意大利议会选举境内投票在意大利各地正式拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Yara Nardi
意大利米兰，警察在投票站外逮捕举行抗议活动的女权组织“Femen”成员。 REUTERS/Cezaro De Luca
2月24日，塞浦路斯尼科西亚，支持者庆祝塞浦路斯最大反对党民主大会党主席尼科斯•阿纳斯塔夏季斯(Nicos Anastasiades)在总统选举第二轮投票中获胜，当选该国1960年独立以来的第七位总统。 REUTERS/more
2月24日，巴西Aparecida do Norte，一名信徒在圣母全国朝圣所圣殿(Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida)点燃蜡烛。 REUTEmore
2月24日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名工作人员在苏联博物馆调整一个列宁模型。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2月24日，肯尼亚内罗毕，信徒在3月4日大选前举行和平祈祷，希望能避免2007年选举骚乱。2007年底，肯尼亚爆发选举骚乱，造成上千人死亡、35万人无家可归，肯尼亚经济随后陷入低谷。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukmore
2月24日，山西永济，民俗表演者进行表演庆祝元宵节。 REUTERS/China Daily
2月24日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，独立队球迷在阿根廷甲级联赛开始前欢呼。REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
2月22日，墨西哥瓜达拉哈拉市，志愿者帮助一名残疾人锻炼身体。REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
2月24日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，人们参加五千米彩色大赛跑。 REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
第85届奥斯卡金像奖 Oscars 2013
(Reuters) -由美国电影科学与艺术学院主办的第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼于美国时间2月25日在杜比剧院(原柯达剧院)举行，李安执导影片《少年派的奇幻漂流》获得最佳导演、最佳原创音乐、最佳摄影、最佳视觉效果四项大奖。
美国悲惨城市排行榜 Most Miserable City
(Reuters) -福布斯网站出炉最新美国最悲惨城市排行榜，“汽车之城”底特律因暴力犯罪频发、高失业率、人口减少以及金融危机等问题居于首位。
本周中国区精选(2月15日-22日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月15日至22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
