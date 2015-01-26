24小时时事新闻（1月26日）
1月24日，埃及开罗，埃及博物馆在新闻发布会上承认，因工作人员疏失导致该馆藏品图坦卡蒙黄金面具受损。埃及博物馆方面表示，在去年8月对图坦卡蒙黄金面具配套照明设施进行的一次维修工作中，因工作人员疏失，导致面具胡须部分从面具more
1月24日，英国伦敦，参加“英国冬泳赛”的选手准备入水。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
1月25日，美国总统奥巴马抵达印度首都新德里，受到印度总理莫迪迎接。在访问期间，奥巴马将与印度总理莫迪举行会晤，并以美国总统身份首次参与印度国庆阅兵活动。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
1月24日，瑞士圣莫里茨附近的山脉日落美景。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
1月24日，英国伦敦，位于国会大厦附近的英国前首相丘吉尔雕像。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor 、
1月24日，也门Houdieda，控制该城市的什叶派武装力量胡塞朝天开枪，试图驱散开始示威民众。REUTERS/Ra'afat al-Amery
1月24日，瑞士代堡举行国际热气球节，热气球等待升空。约有来自20个国家和地区的80多只热气球参加这次盛会。 REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
1月24日，尼泊尔帕瑙提，印度教徒在Swasthani Brata Katha节上在河里沐浴后离开。印度教徒在该节期间祈求更好、更幸福的生活。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
1月24日，叙利亚阿勒颇郊区Bureij，反对派武装士兵与政府军交火。REUTERS/Hosam Katan
1月24日，埃及开罗，女抗议者Shaima Al-Sabbagh在遭警察开枪击中后接受人们的救助。埃及“阿拉伯之春”抗议4周年的前一天，一些社会主义人民联盟党成员向解放广场游行期间与警察发生冲突，女抗议者Shaima Amore
