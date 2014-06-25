版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 14:13 BJT

24小时时事新闻(6月26日) 24hours

6月24日，巴西塞古鲁港，巴西土著居民在脸上涂抹油彩。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，学生参加战争游戏竞赛，以展示他们的军事技巧。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月24日，西班牙巴塞罗那南部Valls，民众叠人塔庆祝圣胡安仲夏节。 REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月24日，北爱尔兰希尔斯伯勒城堡，英国女王伊丽莎白二世参加一个花园聚会。REUTERS/Liam McBurney/Pool

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月17日，英国英格兰，一颗树上挂着自行车装饰品，以迎接环法自行车赛。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月24日，北京，工人清洁大厦的玻璃墙。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
5月19日，约旦河西岸希伯伦南部，一名犹太人与儿子走在定居点附近。以色列官员称，以色列政府6月18日批准在东耶路撒冷新建172套犹太人定居点住宅。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月23日，伊拉克摩苏尔，“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”(ISIL)的武装分子拿着枪支和旗帜站在街道上。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
6月24日，在世界杯D组末轮小组赛上，乌拉圭球员庆祝球队1-0赢得意大利队。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
意大利后卫基耶利尼展示被乌拉圭前锋苏亚雷斯咬的痕迹。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
