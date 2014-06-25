24小时时事新闻(6月26日) 24hours
6月24日，巴西塞古鲁港，巴西土著居民在脸上涂抹油彩。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
6月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，学生参加战争游戏竞赛，以展示他们的军事技巧。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
6月24日，西班牙巴塞罗那南部Valls，民众叠人塔庆祝圣胡安仲夏节。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
6月24日，北爱尔兰希尔斯伯勒城堡，英国女王伊丽莎白二世参加一个花园聚会。REUTERS/Liam McBurney/Pool
6月17日，英国英格兰，一颗树上挂着自行车装饰品，以迎接环法自行车赛。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
6月24日，北京，工人清洁大厦的玻璃墙。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月19日，约旦河西岸希伯伦南部，一名犹太人与儿子走在定居点附近。以色列官员称，以色列政府6月18日批准在东耶路撒冷新建172套犹太人定居点住宅。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
6月23日，伊拉克摩苏尔，“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”(ISIL)的武装分子拿着枪支和旗帜站在街道上。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月24日，在世界杯D组末轮小组赛上，乌拉圭球员庆祝球队1-0赢得意大利队。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
意大利后卫基耶利尼展示被乌拉圭前锋苏亚雷斯咬的痕迹。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
”癌症村“ Poisonous Village in China
湖南鹤山村因为砷污染成了“癌症村”，2010年有157名村民死于癌症，另有190人患癌。含有砷的尘埃和水流至今仍让鹤山村深受其害，良田被毁，村民也饱受毒害。
