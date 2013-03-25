24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours
3月21日，马里Terz山谷，一名法国士兵在装甲车上警戒。REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
法国士兵在Terz山谷巡逻。REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
3月24日，塞浦路斯尼科西亚，议会外面放置的一块反对Troika的标语牌。一位欧盟发言人称，塞浦路斯与“三驾马车”已经就100亿欧元的救助协议要点达成一致。协议尚待欧元区财长讨论批准。 REUTERS/Yannis Bemore
3月24日，西班牙奥维耶多，信徒在圣周游行因下雨暂停后将耶稣塑像搬进教堂。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
妇女们在参加圣周游行前吸烟休息。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
妇女在圣周游行开始前拍摄退伍老兵的宠物。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
3月24日，江苏南京，一名新兵在考核中做引体向上。REUTERS/China Daily
3月24日，泰国夜丰颂省，一个男孩站在火灾废墟处。泰国夜丰颂省湄苏林(Mae Surin)难民营爆发大火，造成至少42人死亡，缅甸难民居住的数百栋临时住宅被烧毁。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
火灾幸存者搬运物品。湄苏林难民营住有约3700名难民，泰国政府承诺会调查火灾原因。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
3月24日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，巴基斯坦前总统穆沙拉夫(Pervez Musharraf)抵达机场后向支持者敬礼。在外流亡4年多的巴基斯坦前总统穆沙拉夫3月24日从阿联酋迪拜乘飞机返回巴第一大城市卡拉奇，意在率领“全巴基斯坦more
3月24日，耶路撒冷，正统犹太教徒参加传统的“Mayim Shelanu”仪式采集圣水。 REUTERS/ Nir Elias
3月24日，梵蒂冈，教皇弗朗西斯一世在弥撒结束后向信徒挥手。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
3月24日，中国国家主席习近平与夫人彭丽媛乘专机抵达达累斯萨拉姆尼雷尔国际机场，开始对坦桑尼亚进行国事访问。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
3月24日，哈萨克斯坦首都阿斯塔纳的夜景。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
3月24日，印度温达文，寡妇们在胡里节庆祝活动中抛撒花瓣。 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
一名女子装扮成女神拉妲参加胡里节庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
3月24日，美国波士顿举行世界爱尔兰舞蹈锦标赛，参赛选手站在风扇旁吹干自己。REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
3月24日，耶路撒冷，正统犹太教孩子在米-歇雷姆区玩耍。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
中国国家主席习近平首次出访 Xi jinping 2013
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平22日抵达莫斯科对俄罗斯进行访问，而后前往非洲三国并出席金砖国家峰会。这是习近平当选中国国家主席以来首次出访，夫人彭丽媛随同出访。
触目惊心的水污染 Polluted waterways
(Reuters) -2013年3月22日是第21届“世界水日”，今年的主题是“水合作”，因为对于水资源的保护，需要国家、政府、企业以及个人的积极参与。水源地保护和饮用水安全问题再次被重视。
迷人水世界 Water abstractions
(Reuters) - 盈盈一水间，令人仿若走入如画世界。
“小贝旋风”刮进京城中小学 Beckham in China
(Reuters) - 作为中国青少年足球发展及中超联赛推广大使，英格兰球星贝克汉姆前往北京史家胡同小学和北京二中，与青少年展开“足球互动”。
