24小时时事新闻（11月26日） 24Hours
11月24日，美国纽约，一名女子参加示威集会。美国圣路易斯检察官当日宣布，弗格森镇枪杀黑人青年迈克尔·布朗的白人警官达伦·威尔逊被免于起诉。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
11月24日，以色列特拉维夫，巴勒斯坦人Nur al-Din Abu Hashaya(中)与律师交谈。Abu Hashaya当日被控谋杀，涉嫌于10日在特拉维夫杀死一名以色列士兵。 REUTERS/Baz Ratnemore
11月24日，美国华盛顿，美国国防部长哈格尔辞职。现年68岁的哈格尔参加过越战，曾被一些人批评政策不明晰。官员们称，在同奥巴马从10月开始进行了长时间磋商后，哈格尔递交了辞呈。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarquemore
11月24日，土耳其边境小镇Suruc，叙利亚库尔德难民居住的难民营。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月24日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦大学，学生们乘坐公共交通。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
11月23日，美国洛杉矶，拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹在第42届全美音乐大奖上献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11月24日，印度孟买，工人们在拆船厂拆卸退役的印度海军“维克兰特”号航母。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
11月24日，伊拉克萨阿迪耶镇在交战过后冒着浓烟。伊拉克军方消息人士23日称，伊军事组织当天夺回了被极端组织“伊斯兰国”占领数月的东北部城镇贾劳拉和萨阿迪耶，令伊拉克通往伊朗首都的主要道路恢复畅通。REUTERS/Strmore
11月24日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦女孩在学校上课。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
11月24日，叙利亚阿勒颇Maysaloun地区，反对派武装士兵在前线持枪警戒。REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
下一个
全球10大最具影响力首席营销官 CMO 2014
福布斯杂志和调研公司Appinions联合发布年度全球最具影响力首席营销官（CMO）报告，苹果公司的全球营销负责人菲尔•席勒连续三年荣登榜首，服装品牌拉尔夫•劳伦的大卫•劳伦和汽车品牌雪佛兰的蒂姆•马奥尼排名第二和第三。
大陆电影笑傲金马奖 51st Golden Horse Film Awards
第51届台湾电影金马奖周末揭晓，大陆影片及影人在21个奖项中占据16席，影片《推拿》获奖六项，为本届最大赢家。
24小时时事新闻（11月25日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry
黑莓手机本周获得了一次免费的“广告宣传”，这来自黑莓长期以来的忠实用户--美国总统奥巴马。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.