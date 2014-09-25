24小时时事新闻(9月26日) 24Hours
9月24日，土耳其尚勒乌尔法，叙利亚库尔德难民在沙尘暴来临时等待被转移。伊斯兰国极端分子在与土耳其接壤的叙利亚边界地区肆虐，造成数万名库尔德人逃亡。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
9月24日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示比利时设计师德赖斯·范诺顿2015年春夏新品服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
9月23日，全国首家高尔夫球“极限19洞”挑战台在湖南省张家界宝峰湖景区建成。据了解，此举填补了全球世界自然遗产景区没有高尔夫球“极限19洞”挑战台的空白。 REUTERS/Stringer
9月24日，西班牙巴塞罗纳庆祝保护神节圣梅尔塞节，民众聚集在一起参加“叠罗汉”活动。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
9月24日，也门萨那，什叶派胡塞武装占领商业大亨和Islah党派领导人Hameed al-Hamar的住宅。也门什叶派胡塞武装22日进攻首都萨那，占领民宅、政府办公室和军事基地设施等，不少民众被迫逃离。REUTERS/Kmore
9月24日，在仁川亚运会上，东道主韩国队与日本队进行男子藤球比赛。REUTERS/Issei Kato
9月24日，叙利亚首都大马士革郊区Douma，一名在空袭中受伤的男子在战地医院休息。 REUTERS/Badra Mamet
9月24日，美国洛杉矶市议会对调高酒店员工最低工资标准提案进行投票表决，一名男子头戴蝙蝠侠面具在投票前演讲。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9月24日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，共产党时期的监狱长亚力山德鲁·维西内斯库(Alexandru Visinescu)在庭审结束后离开法院。89岁的维西内斯库被指控犯下种族灭绝罪。他因在共产党时期的暴政中所起的作用而受审判。more
9月24日，美国纽约，美国总统奥巴马参加联合国大会。奥巴马当日在联合国大会一般性辩论发言时强调，美国领导的空袭对极端组织“伊斯兰国”和其他恐怖威胁是必要的，必须彻底铲除暴力极端主义“恶疾”。REUTERS/Brendanmore
精选图集
