24小时时事新闻(8月27日) 24Hours
8月25日，埃及开罗郊区，埃及前总统穆巴拉克在庭审结束后离开。埃及开罗刑事法院当日再次开庭审理前总统穆巴拉克涉嫌谋杀示威者一案，穆巴拉克出庭受审，但法庭未宣判，并确定下次庭审日期为9月14日。 REUTERS/Youssmore
8月25日，埃及开罗，墙壁上残留着被撕坏的遭罢免总统穆尔西的海报。埃及过渡政府24日发布声明表示，从即日起缩短宵禁时间。REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
8月24日，叙利亚大马士革郊区，地面上布满因政府军使用化学武器而死亡的鸽子。 REUTERS/Ammar Dar
8月25日，叙利亚大马士革，反对派武装士兵在屋内休息。 REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah (SYRIA
8月24日，美国加州Buck Meadows附近，消防员在山火现场灭火。当地约塞米蒂国家公园的环形大火仍然处于失控的状态并威胁到公园外的2500户居民。REUTERS/Max Whittaker
8月25日，美国纽约，歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)亮相MTV音乐录像带大奖颁奖礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
歌手坎耶·维斯特(Kanye West)在颁奖礼上表演。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
8月25日，印尼东爪哇省Jember，一名模特参加第12届Jember时尚嘉年华。REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
8月25日，缅甸实皆，一个孩子在火灾废墟中捡拾有用物品。缅甸西北部实皆省一村庄甘布鲁24日晚发生宗教暴力冲突，当地佛教徒纵火烧毁了数十间穆斯林民宅及商店。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
8月24日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，民众在FourE活动中扔彩色粉末。据组织者称，FourE活动旨在提高人们的生态意识，并宣传健康的生活方式。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
8月25日，日本羽田机场，约1,200名航空公司的员工向天空抛帽子，欲创造吉尼斯纪录。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
8月25日，耶路撒冷老城，修女在宗教游行活动中手持蜡烛。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
8月25日，墨西哥东南部塔瓦斯科州发生一起火车脱轨事故，造成至少6人死亡。 REUTERS/Luis Manuel Lopez
8月25日，耶路撒冷，以色列总统内塔尼亚胡出席内阁会议。 REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
8月25日，印度孟买，警察在法院押送强暴女摄影记者的嫌犯。近日备受关注的女摄影师在孟买遭轮奸案有新进展，印度警方25日抓获了第四名嫌犯，目前正在抓捕第五名嫌疑人。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
8月3日，秘鲁特鲁希略，一名考古学家遥控无人驾驶飞机在Cerro Chepen地区进行考古探测。 REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
8月25日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派狙击手在交火中瞄准。REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
豪宅“违建”引公愤 Illegal Rooftop Buildings
(Reuters) -近日引发热议的北京“楼顶别墅”刚刚开拆，深圳南山千万元豪宅的顶层又发现一座违建“空中庙宇”，引发公众强烈不满。
路透8月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Aug 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
天价商品大搜罗 Can You Afford it? 2013
(Reuters) -路透摄影师带给您独一无二的奢华体验。
本周中国区精选(8月16日-23日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
