24小时时事新闻(12月27日) 24Hours

12月25日，印度新德里，人们在葬礼上安慰殉职警察托玛尔的妻子。46岁的警员托玛尔(Subhash Tomar)在新德里印度门与示威者冲突期间病发送院，医治无效殉职。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
12月25日，叙利亚 阿札兹小镇，一位老人在墓地悼念在冲突中死亡的儿子和孙子。REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
12月23日，葡萄牙里斯本，一名无家可归的男子躺在商店外面睡觉。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
12月25日，美国纽约，飓风桑迪灾区的圣诞装饰品。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER SOCIETY)
12月25日，印度普里，一名男子装扮成圣诞老人行走在沙雕艺术家Sudarshan Pattnaik在海滩上创造的圣诞老人雕塑附近。 REUTERS/Stringer
12月25日，奥地利维也纳，野蔷薇上挂满薄冰。 REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Cadets from Pakistan Air Force stand before the guard mounting ceremony at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi December 25, 2012. A contingent of PMA cadets mounted the guard at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 136th birth anniversary. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (PAKISTAN - Tags: MILITARY ANNIVERSARY POLITICS)
12月25日，浙江杭州，工人将鱼干挂在竿子上。 REUTERS/Lang Lang
A member of the Free Syrian Army prays with his gun in front of him in Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS MILITARY RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Residents return to their charred homes after fire razed some 500 houses at a residential area in San Juan City, Metro Manila December 25, 2012. At least six people died in Quezon City and some 2,000 families were left homeless in San Juan City after two separate Christmas Day fires, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER)
Recording artist Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT)
A relative mourns the death of his cousin, a policeman killed by unidentified gunmen in Karachi December 25, 2012. Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui was attacked by unidentified gunmen earlier during the day outside a madrassah in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The attack left six others dead, including four police officials local media said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain (PAKISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST...more
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province December 25, 2012. The airline company decided to demolish its former headquarters, which was built around 1996, after their new headquarters was completed in 2011, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS TRANSPORT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A man pushes his boat with a bamboo stick to reach the bank of Rapti River at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY MARITIME ENVIRONMENT)
A Pakistani Christian woman attends a mass on Christmas day in Lahore December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza (PAKISTAN - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT SWIMMING)
CRH380 (China Railway High-speed) Harmony bullet trains are seen at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province, early December 25, 2012. China will open the world's longest high-speed rail line this week when a link between Beijing and the southern metropolis of Guangzhou is inaugurated, officials said on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to a trouble-plagued transport scheme. Rail investment slowed sharply in...more
A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)